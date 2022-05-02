ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

A Brunch Surprise for Mom

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc8oa_0fQEAtPr00

(Culinary.net) Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate and treat your mom to a delicious breakfast or brunch. Whether it’s a meal in bed or a beautiful spread on the dining room table, make the day special with simple recipes that are sure to impress.

Try this Brunch Fruit Tart with a tasty granola crust and colorful fruit topping to start Mother’s Day in style. It’s a sweet option to begin her day on the right note.

With a crunchy crust and smooth center, this tart is balanced, easy to make and a beautiful addition to the menu. It’s also easy to customize as the fruit topping options are nearly unlimited. Pick your mom’s favorites and decorate the top however you please. Or, let the little ones get creative and put their own spin on an essential Mother’s Day meal.

For more brunch recipes, visit Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Brunch Fruit Tart

Recipe adapted from homemadeinterest.com

Crust:

  • 4 cups granola mixture
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 4 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • nonstick cooking spray

Filling:

  • 2 1/4 cups vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 package gelatin

Toppings:

  • strawberries, sliced
  • blueberries
  • kiwis, sliced
  1. To make crust: Preheat oven to 350 F.
  2. In large bowl, combine granola, butter and honey. Grease 11-inch tart pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line bottom of tart pan with parchment paper.
  3. Press granola mixture into tart pan. Place tart pan on baking sheet and bake 10 minutes. Cool completely.
  4. To make filling: Using mixer, combine yogurt, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and gelatin until whipped completely.
  5. Pour yogurt mixture into tart crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
  6. Top with strawberries, blueberries and kiwis.

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

What’s for dinner? 5 tips for maximizing leftovers

(BPT) - Leftovers are an easy solution to the common question, “What’s for dinner?” and are a simple step toward more sustainable living. A recent survey found that 72% of Americans identify as pro-leftovers — but how can we cook and store these foods for maximum mealtime “yum” and less food waste? Whether you’re pro-leftovers all the way or need some convincing, follow the tips below for a more sustainable approach to mealtime joy.
FOOD & DRINKS
Surprise Independent

A Fiesta Fusion of Worldwide Flavors

Family Features) If you’re seeking inspiration to take mealtime from bland and boring to new and vibrant, look no further than these at-home fiesta recipes. With options ranging from tongue-tingling spice to smooth, creamy and simply delicious, you can call on global flavors to bring life to your kitchen.
RECIPES
Surprise Independent

Celebrate Spring Moments with a Taco Feast for the Senses

(Family Features) Busy calendars loaded with holidays, celebrations, parties and reunions make spring a perfect time for gathering with family and friends. Plus, springtime itself is worth celebrating thanks to warmer temperatures and longer days. Making the most of those joyous occasions calls for a menu filled with variety to keep everyone coming back for more.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Strawberry, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Ground Floor in Surprise teaches art basics

Ground Floor Artists at 13343 N. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3, Surprise has the following classes in early May:. • “Continuing Beginners , Express Yourself in Watercolor!” with Paula Artac is a two-session class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 and 21. The cost for two sessions is $75 per person.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

5 health benefits of eating the whole egg

(BPT) - Many of us enjoy adding eggs to our daily diets, appreciating the fact that they’re nutritious, satisfying and delicious in a wide variety of sweet and savory dishes. Still, some people may be missing out on the full nutritional value from their eggs by leaving the yolks...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#Granulated Sugar#Fruit#Food Drink#Greek#Preheat
Surprise Independent

Your weekend, your time: 5 great tips for shaking the Sunday blues

(BPT) - Do you sometimes find yourself feeling less than optimistic as your weekend draws to a close each Sunday?. If so, you’re far from alone. Stats recently published on Inc.com indicate 81% of workers have experienced the "Sunday scaries" in anticipation of the work week ahead. Still, it’s important to fend off those encroaching feelings and preserve the quality of your Sunday afternoon, since weekends are generally intended to help people relax, rejuvenate and enjoy time with family and friends.
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
491
Followers
928
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy