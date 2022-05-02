Fall River's City Pier could open this summer, and officials are giving it a new name

FALL RIVER — After more than 20 years and millions of dollars in cleanup and planning costs, residents and visitors will be able to access the 4-acre City Pier this summer, which will be dedicated to longtime state legislator Tom Norton.

The Fall River Redevelopment Authority approved unanimously the renaming and dedication. Norton spent 26 years as a state legislator, the first 12 years as a state representative for the North End from 1972 to 1984. He then served 14 years as a state senator from 1984 to 1998, representing Fall River, Somerset, Swansea, Westport and Freetown. He served as Senate Majority Leader for six years in the 1990s.

“He’s done a ton of good things for the city of Fall River and his districts. I think it's appropriate. I think it honors a long serving public servant,” said Mayor Paul Coogan.

Sarah Page, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority, said lighting infrastructure, the fencing and some lighting structures are already installed.

MAS Building and Bridge is doing the final work on the City Pier. Besides working on the completion of the pier with additional lighting, walkways and curbing, they are working on installing green space and plantings.

“We think it will be open for people walking and having passive enjoyment at least by July,” said Page. “We would love to open it for, say, a Fourth of July celebration. But we probably won’t be opening broadly for celebrations until we know the grass is set. The irrigation systems are in there now, and they are bringing soil and will be planting relatively soon.”

The fencing was completed in December.

“We are really happy about that,” said Page, referencing the fencing that matches the blue hue of the Braga Bridge.

City Pier could host events

The Redevelopment Authority continues to work with MassDEP on permitting, and likely there may not be any community events on the City Pier at least until fall. The quasi-public agency has suggested events could include free concerts and community events.

Future plans for the City Pier include so-called transient dockage that will provide horizontal docking to the pier for day-boaters to tie up to the City Pier to be able to visit the Fall River waterfront.

“It will be designed for people to stop for the day to really enjoy the waterfront and get back in their boat. But we have installed electric and water systems envisioning if we did want to create more permanent docking, so if we wanted, we could then pull in lines underground and provide that,” said Page.

Page said that the Redevelopment Authority hopes to get the dockage pilings installed in the fall in preparation for the transient docks by next summer.

Other permanent amenities at the City Pier will also include bike hitches and benches.

