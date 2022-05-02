ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Parker by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 02:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Parker A...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Edgecombe and southeastern Halifax Counties through 600 PM EDT At 453 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tarboro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tarboro, Halifax, Scotland Neck, Enfield, Princeville, Whitakers, Hobgood, Speed, Leggett and Tillery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Spartanburg; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SPARTANBURG AND NORTHERN UNION COUNTIES At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Union, or 5 miles northwest of Buffalo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Union, Monarch Mill, Buffalo, Jonesville, Cross Keys, Cross Anchor, Sedalia, Adamsburg and Pacolet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Camden and southeastern Currituck Counties through 530 PM EDT At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grandy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grandy, Sanderling, Old Trap, Jarvisburg, Powells Point, Poplar Branch, Aydlett, Texas, Bertha and Goose Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Iredell; Mecklenburg; Rowan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CABARRUS...SOUTHEASTERN IREDELL...NORTH CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES At 435 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Kannapolis, or near Coddle Creek Reservoir, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Kannapolis, Downtown Concord, West Concord, Davidson, Landis, Enochville, University City, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Coddle Creek Reservoir and Cornelius. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Palo Duro Canyon, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Palo Duro Canyon; Randall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong, northeastern Randall and central Carson Counties through 415 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Panhandle to Palo Duro Canyon. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panhandle, Claude, Washburn, Palo Duro Canyon and Pantex. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 401.0 feet, water may begin to cover an access road into Tailwater Park. The recreational vehicle campground near Rena Road begins to be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 393.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 401.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON AND BERKELEY COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Don Holt Bridge, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Daniel Island, I-26/I-526 Interchange and Don Holt Bridge. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 212 and 216. I-526 between mile markers 18 and 26. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 05:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, flooding spreads over more than 4,000 acres in Franklin and Logan Counties. Numerous gas fields are flooded. Some agricultural lands in Johnson County also are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 352.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 359.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas may experience gusts in excess of 60 mph. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and high profile vehicles will be prone to tip over. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility downwind of dry lake beds and sinks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions..
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties MORE WINDY DAYS ON THE WAY, WITH COLDER TEMPERATURES AND RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS FOR MOTHER`S DAY WEEKEND --Thursday and Friday-- * A pair of systems brushing through the region will bring gusty winds both days. Winds will bring travel difficulties both in the air and on the ground. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans/NDOT for the current road information. * Patchy blowing dust is possible both afternoons downwind of dry lake beds and sinks, especially in portions of Mineral county. This may locally reduce visibility. --Mother`s Day Weekend into Early Next Week-- * It will remain breezy throughout the weekend, with a secondary max in wind speeds on Sunday due to a strong cold front. This front will usher in a much colder air mass and high temperatures on Mother`s Day will be 15-20 degrees below normal. * There will be rain and snow showers with the front, but again, liquid amounts will be minimal. There are solid chances for snow levels to fall to all valley floors by Sunday evening, which may catch many off guard, though it is hard to get snow to stick to roadways in lower elevation valleys this late in the spring. * Well below normal temperatures and chances for light showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday next week. While still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it`s possible we could have frost and freeze concerns Sunday and Monday nights.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas may experience gusts in excess of 60 mph. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and high profile vehicles will be prone to tip over. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility downwind of dry lake beds and sinks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions..
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Fremont and western Pueblo Counties through 315 PM MDT At 242 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Penrose to 11 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir and Colorado City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

