TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime Leon County School Board member Dee Dee Rasmussen is set to step down from her position on the board in the middle of her fourth term. In a statement released on LCS’ website, she says she is making this move to focus more on her health and family. “I am deeply grateful to the people of Leon County, and District 4, for the great privilege of serving on their School Board for these many years and directing my laser focus on the needs of our children. Now, it’s time for me to spend more time prioritizing my health and the needs of my family – but I will continue to support our school district in every way that I can,” said Rasmussen in a statement.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO