Sunny, mild start to week; Strong to severe storms expected Tuesday night

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Sunny and quiet day

Showers and storms tomorrow, few strong

Near normal temps all week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: We’ll see a quiet and great spring day to start the week, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Skies will be partly to mostly clear with highs reaching the lower 70s.

Clouds will increase tonight with some chances for rain first arriving by early Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Rain showers in the morning. Highs reach the middle 70s with breezy conditions.

A break develops before our front comes through. More storms develop into the afternoon and evening with a few storms possibly becoming severe.

Damaging winds are the main threat with hail and an isolated tornado also possible. Storms will exit into the night.

Severe Threats

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times with highs in the middle 60s.

Temperature Trend

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with scattered showers developing. Breezy at times. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some passing showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some disagreement on how quickly we dry out so there will be a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

