URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Trinity County, and. Northwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and...

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO