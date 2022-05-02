ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Agent dismisses 'fake' quotes over Man Utd & PSG talks

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent has dismissed 'fake' quotes over a move to Man Utd or...

www.90min.com

BBC

Ralf Rangnick 'not completely happy' with Man Utd interim spell

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he is not "completely happy" with his time in charge and admitted he had expected to lead the club to Champions League qualification. United beat Brentford 3-0 in Rangnick's last home match in charge. The club are sixth in the Premier League and...
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid rival Tottenham for transfer of pacey wide-man

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona misfit Adama Traore this summer. The Spain international is currently on loan at Barca from Wolves, and it is not yet clear what lies ahead for him next season. Traore hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United's Best Ever XI In Premier League Era Named By Roy Keane

Roy Keane was always going to have to omit a few big names when Sky Sports asked him to pick Manchester United's best ever XI from the Premier League era. After all, United - despite their modest current standing in England's top tier - dominated the EPL for well over a decade and have won more titles than Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea combined.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo more important to Man Utd than Lionel Messi is to PSG after summer transfers amid GOAT race, say stats

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Lionel Messi continue their quest to be crowned football's true GOAT - but both have hit stumbling blocks this season. Ronaldo, 37, quit Juventus to return to Manchester United last summer, while 34-year-old Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Neither have quite been able to recapture their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Chicharito opens up on 'medium term' retirement plans

At 33 years old, Chicharito Hernandez has no plans on hanging up his boots any time soon. The LA Galaxy frontman remains a permanent starter for his side and is once again expected to be in the battle for the league's top goalscorer award at the end of the season.
SOCCER
