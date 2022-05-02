ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Potential Flooding Later Today into Midweek Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Huerfano and north central Las Animas Counties through 315 PM MDT At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Aguilar, or 25 miles north of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Huerfano and north central Las Animas Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 401.0 feet, water may begin to cover an access road into Tailwater Park. The recreational vehicle campground near Rena Road begins to be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 393.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 401.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ector, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. Target Area: Ector; Ward; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ector County in western Texas Northeastern Ward County in western Texas Eastern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pyote, or 13 miles west of Monahans, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported quarter size hail in Pyote. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett and Notrees. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 60 and 77. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Iredell; Mecklenburg; Rowan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CABARRUS SOUTHEASTERN IREDELL...NORTH CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire on schedule at 5 pm. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Camden and southeastern Currituck Counties through 530 PM EDT At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grandy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grandy, Sanderling, Old Trap, Jarvisburg, Powells Point, Poplar Branch, Aydlett, Texas, Bertha and Goose Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake MORE WINDY DAYS ON THE WAY, WITH COLDER TEMPERATURES AND RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS FOR MOTHER`S DAY WEEKEND --Thursday and Friday-- * A pair of systems brushing through the region will bring gusty winds both days, with even stronger winds possible on Friday. Winds will bring travel difficulties both in the air and on the ground. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans/NDOT for the current road information. Please see the latest hazard text products for the latest information on anticipated wind speeds. * Area of blowing dust are possible both afternoons downwind of the Carson Sink, possibly affecting portions of I-80, US 50, and Highway 95. In addition, backcountry and ski recreation could be impacted along with choppy conditions on area lakes. * A few light showers with minimal liquid totals are possible in far northern Nevada and northeast California. --Mother`s Day Weekend into Early Next Week-- * It will remain breezy throughout the weekend, with a secondary max in wind speeds on Sunday due to a strong cold front. This front will usher in a much colder air mass and high temperatures on Mother`s Day will be 15-20 degrees below normal. * There will be rain and snow showers with the front, but again, liquid amounts will be minimal. There are solid chances for snow levels to fall to all valley floors by Sunday evening, which may catch many off guard, though it is hard to get snow to stick to roadways in lower elevation valleys this late in the spring. * Well below normal temperatures and chances for light showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday next week. While still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it`s possible we could have frost and freeze concerns Sunday and Monday nights.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 05:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, flooding spreads over more than 4,000 acres in Franklin and Logan Counties. Numerous gas fields are flooded. Some agricultural lands in Johnson County also are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 352.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 359.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 15:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Camden; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina Eastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sunbury, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near South Mills and Morgans Corner around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Horseshoe, Lynchs Corner, Acorn Hill, Savage, Peach, Whiteston, Parkville, Nicanor, Sandy Cross and Trotville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Palo Duro Canyon, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Palo Duro Canyon; Randall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong, northeastern Randall and central Carson Counties through 415 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Panhandle to Palo Duro Canyon. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panhandle, Claude, Washburn, Palo Duro Canyon and Pantex. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX

Community Policy