Tesla Giga Shanghai Production Rises To 80% On Easing COVID-19 Curbs

By Rachit Vats
 2 days ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ramped up production at its Giga Shanghai factory by over 80%, China’s state media Global Times reported on Saturday, citing an official.

What Happened: Tesla was part of the first whitelist of companies put together by Shanghai that were flagged to resume production in a staggered manner.

Besides Tesla, the first list included China’s SAIC Motor and semiconductor firms as well, the report said, citing Zhang Hongtao, chief engineer of the Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Commission.

The second whitelist of 1,188 companies adds more sectors, including integrated circuits, automobile manufacturing, equipment manufacturing, and biomedicine to resume production.

China has so far allowed a total of 1,854 companies to resume production.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: China’s month-long extensive lockdowns to curb COVID-19 cases brought automotive and other production to a near standstill. Besides Tesla, Germany’s Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and others have all been hit by the curbs.

Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all reported lower deliveries for last month over March on Sunday.

Price Action: Tesla closed 0.7% lower at $870.7 a share on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

IN THIS ARTICLE
Unconfirmed Reports Claim Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Temporarily Transfer Power To Ex-KGB Chief

There has been no independent confirmation of the story. Putin confidant Nikolai Patrushev alleged to temporarily run the country. Unconfirmed reports are surfacing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to undergo cancer surgery and will temporarily transfer his authority to Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council, while he is undergoing the medical procedure.
HEALTH
Biden rolls out $3 billion plan to end US reliance on China for lithium batteries

The Biden administration gave details Monday on a new effort to boost the country's electric vehicle battery manufacturing capacity. The plan, funded through Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, provides $3.1 billion in grants to companies building new and retrofitting existing lithium battery production and recycling facilities. The law included $7 billion in total for improving battery supply chains, and Monday's action follows an April invocation of the Defense Production Act aimed at boosting domestic production of lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese, key battery components.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
