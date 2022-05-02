ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Weather Blog: Showers today; overcast Tuesday

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzaov_0fQE21sf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yj2r_0fQE21sf00

The overall weather pattern will remain quite active through at least midweek with a return to scattered rain showers. One system is arriving today with a few showers this morning across the North Country and southern Vermont. Those showers will continue to overspread the Upper Valley and northern Vermont as the day wears on. Nevertheless, be sure to have the rain jacket or umbrella with you before heading out the door today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148rzM_0fQE21sf00

The afternoon will feature widely scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. South winds will gust upwards of 20 mph, as well. All of the action comes hot on the heels of a dissipating boundary passing through the area. It should begin to exit by the end of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbF33_0fQE21sf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRkj8_0fQE21sf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLF0u_0fQE21sf00

As we navigate toward midweek, tomorrow’s forecast looks the driest with cloudy skies remaining in place along with milder temperatures in the mid 60s. However, showers will return overnight into Wednesday with another passing low pressure system and its boundaries. The rainfall for Wednesday could be steadier and heavier at times, if all breaks just right. Stay tuned to the forecast as it continues to evolve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJcTn_0fQE21sf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCrYI_0fQE21sf00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Overcast#Nexstar Media Inc
MyChamplainValley.com

Essex home hit by stray gunfire; no one hurt

Essex, VT–Police in Essex are investigating a reported gunfire incident from early Tuesday. Police received a report of gunshots in the area of Orchard Terrace just after 5:30 a.m. No one was hurt, but a home was hit by the stray bullets. Neighbors say the suspects fled before police arrived. Essex police say there’s no […]
ESSEX, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy