EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI softball has won the GLVC regular season championship for the first time in program history. The Screaming Eagles went 26-2 in league play, earning the #1 seed in the conference tournament. “This team has been resilient. We show up every day and it doesn’t matter who we play,” says head coach […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO