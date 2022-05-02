Repayment options for student debt

Spring is an exciting time for college seniors as all their hard work over the previous four years comes to fruition at graduation. For the majority of students, though, along with the pride of becoming a college graduate, comes the stress and burden of paying off student loans.

Student loan debt reached an all-time high of $1.6 trillion in 2021. This article provides information on different options to pay off your federal student loans.

Students with education loans have a variety of options for repaying them. Both federal and private education loans offer options, although federal loans offer greater flexibility.

Some federal plans base loan payments on your income, which can be an attractive feature for students who are starting out at a low salary but expect their income to increase over time.

Other repayment plans allow the borrower to make smaller payments over a longer period of time, which eases the monthly financial burden but can result in paying more total interest.

Repayment plans for federal student loans include:

Standard Repayment Plan: The payments are fixed, with loans paid off over a 10-year period. This is a good option for borrowers who want to repay loans over the shortest possible time and minimize interest charges.

Graduated Repayment Plan: The loan is still paid off in 10 years, but paymenst start off lower and then gradually increase. This is a good option for borrowers who expect their income to increase over time and still want to pay off their loan as quickly as possible.

Extended Repayment Plan: Payments can be either fixed or graduated, with loans paid off over a period of up to 25 years. This is a good option for borrowers who have very large loan balances and/or need a smaller monthly payment. You will pay more interest with this type of loan, though.

Pay as You Earn Repayment Plan and Revised pay as You Earn Repayment Plan: The monthly payments are calculated as 10% of the borrower’s discretionary income (the amount of an individual’s income that is left after paying for personal necessities, such as food, shelter, and clothing). These are good options for people who need low monthly payments, although they will be paying more interest over the life of the loan compared to the Standard Repayment Plan.

Income-Based Repayment Plan: Payments are 15% of your discretionary income but not more than you would pay on a 10-year standard repayment plan. This is a good option for borrowers who have a high debt balance and need smaller monthly payments due to a lower income.

Income-Contingent Repayment Plan: Monthly payments are 20% of discretionary income or the amount you would pay over 12 years with a fixed payment based on your income, whichever is less. This is a good option of borrowers who can afford to spend more of their monthly income repaying their debt but less than the payment for the standard repayment plan.

Income Sensitive Repayment Plan (only for Federal Family Education Loans): Monthly payments are based on annual income, with loans paid over 15 years. This is a good option for borrowers who need a lower monthly payment.

Deciding which repayment option for your loan is best for you depends on how much debt you have, your starting salary after graduation and prospects of significant increase in salary, whether you plan to go back to school for a graduate degree at some point, among other variables. Also, some of these repayment options are only available for specific types of federal loans. The majority of borrowers repay their loan using the standard plan.

Another important consideration in selecting a repayment option is whether the borrower is interested in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Loan forgiveness means a debt (or part of the debt) is eliminated or “forgiven,” relieving the obligation to repay it. This program is available for some types of loans, but only borrowers who are employed in certain public service, educational or military professions are eligible.

Not all federal loans are eligible for forgiveness. Student loan forgiveness has become a widely debated political issue, so changes in the eligibility for debt forgiveness may change significantly in the near future.

If you have student loan debt, study all your repayment options to decide which is best for your personal situation. Reevaluate your financial position each year to decide whether a different repayment option might be better for your current situation, ensuring that you can afford your monthly payments without overly stressing your budget, while minimizing interest charges.

Celebrate your major life achievement of college graduation and begin your new life chapter building healthy financial habits.