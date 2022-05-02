ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dr. Morton Mower, Co-Inventor Of Automatic Implantable Defibrillator, Dies At 89

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — Dr. Morton Mower, a former Maryland-based cardiologist who helped invent an automatic implantable defibrillator that has helped countless heart patients live longer and healthier, has died at age 89. Funeral services were held Wednesday for Mower, who died two days earlier of cancer at Porter...

