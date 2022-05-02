ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver Dubs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 'Right-Wing Dips**t Who's Scared Of Gay People'

By Josephine Harvey
 2 days ago

John Oliver took a look Sunday at how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is trying to make Disney World pay more taxes for all the wrong reasons.

DeSantis signed a bill last month that will dissolve Disney World’s private government status, which has allowed the Walt Disney Corporation to self-govern its massive Orlando theme park and resort complex. Set up in 1967, this status was used to entice Disney to develop the site in central Florida, thus saving it millions in annual fees and taxes .

DeSantis’ latest move was widely considered to be retaliation for Disney executives’ belated critical stance of Florida’s anti-LGBTQ legislation, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which passed in March.

“Look, do I think it’s bad if Disney pays more taxes? No, I don’t,” Oliver said on “Last Week Tonight.” “That would be a good thing. I don’t love that it might happen not through meaningful tax reform, but on the whim of one right-wing dipshit who’s scared of gay people and doesn’t understand the First Amendment. But hey ― ends, means ― what are you going to do?”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Steve
2d ago

Hey 👋 this is a real problem look 👀 into why rents are jumping 50% or more and why are the insurance companies having a problem with roof’s , you going to have a Bigger problem with homeless in Florida .

Virginia Swanson
2d ago

I am sure DeSantis, cares what John Oliver says. Hard as it may seem for liberals to believe, there are a lot of people who are willing to stand on the side of personal responsibility, based on logic rather than feelings & group think.

kate
2d ago

Sounds like Oliver has a problem with gay people! Because nowhere in the parental bill of rights does it say homosexual or lesbian; gay means happiness and has nothing to do with sexuality

