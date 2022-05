Britain could be hotter than Ibiza this week as forecasters predict temperatures will hit 21C.The mercury is expected to steadily rise in the next few days, culminating in the warmest day of the week on Thursday.Tourist hotspots such as Ibiza, Crete and Saint-Tropez will be milder than the UK, with most of the country seeing temperatures in the low 20s.Despite the heat temperatures are unlikely to surpass the 23.4C recorded at St James’s Park in London last month, which was the hottest day of the year so far.Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “This week is a funny old one,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO