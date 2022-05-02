Ukraine says it destroyed two Russian patrol boats on Monday

May 2 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian Bayraktar drone destroyed two Russian Raptor-class patrol ships in the Black Sea on Monday, Ukraine's military chief said.

"Two Russian Raptor-class boats were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island," Chief of General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the claim.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

