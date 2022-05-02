ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Scandal-racked nursing home operator Orpea names new CEO

By Joshua Kirby
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkbQA_0fQDy8Ae00
A photograph shows the ORPEA group Ehpad residence, “Les Bords de Seine” (On the banks of the Seine river) in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, on January 26, 2022. alain jocard/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Orpea SA said Monday that it is appointing Laurent Guillot as chief executive to help transform the scandal-hit French nursing-home operator.

Mr. Guillot will take the helm July 1, succeeding Philippe Charrier, Orpea said.

Mr. Charrier has been CEO only since the end of January, when he succeeded Yves Le Masne following malpractice allegations that sent the company’s share price plummeting and triggered calls for new regulation of the care-home sector from a number of French politicians and legislators.

An independent investigation initiated by the company and published last week showed that there was no organized system to mistreat residents at Orpea-run homes, though it did demonstrate that some failures require change, Orpea

ORP,

-4.34%

said. The company said it has already initiated some measures in response, including establishing a listening unit for families and a mediation unit, as well as strengthening its employee whistle-blowing system.

Mr. Guillot’s appointment to the board of directors will be proposed at a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for July 28, alongside the appointment of at least three new directors, Orpea said. He will act as an adviser to Mr. Charrier, who is also chairman of the group, until he takes up his positions, the company added.

“The appointment of Laurent Guillot as chief executive officer will enable the group to begin a new stage and launch the in-depth transformation process that will lay the foundations for the new Orpea,” Mr. Charrier said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketWatch

I’m 61, left my job due to medical reasons, and made $150,000 from the sale of my home. I’d like to work for at least another 5 years. Can I still retire? If so, how?

I recently sold my house and had to leave my job due to a medical issue that was easily resolved, and I am now fine. I have approximately $150,000 in my checking account from the sale of my house. I am unsure what to do with this and have considered contacting a financial adviser. I will be turning 62 in May.
ECONOMY
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orpea Sa#French
CNBC

Slack CEO On Future Of Hybrid Work

As we move forward into the great hybrid experiment, managers and executives look to maximize productivity and minimize burnout, data on how, when and where employees are most productive has never been more important. In this one-on-one interview, Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield talks about his company's latest findings and how business leaders can put this knowledge to use as they implement hybrid strategies.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Independent

Worker reveals why they quit job after company offered a $25,000 raise: ‘Loyalty is dead’

An employee has revealed that after quitting their job, they turned down a $25,000 pay increase to stay at their company.In a recent post to the popular Subreddit “Work Reform,” a Reddit user who has since deleted their account explained that it was their “last day” at their job, as they were moving on to another position with a higher salary. However, when the worker gave their boss a “two-week notice,” their employer offered a very huge raise, “on the spot”.“Today was my last day at a job, after I received an offer for a similar position at another company...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CBS News

Dollar Tree manager posted sign against hiring Generation Z workers

A Dollar Tree manager is no longer with the company after posting a sign at a Bremen, Indiana, store warning that it wouldn't hire Generation Z workers. The sign complained that the store was forced to close after two young workers quit. "My 2 new cashiers quit because I said...
BREMEN, IN
CNBC

64% of workers would consider quitting if asked to return to the office full-time

Spring has signaled the return of the commute as more companies call employees back to the office. New numbers from Kastle, an office security firm that tracks key card swipes in thousands of commercial buildings, show that offices in the U.S.'s ten largest cities are about 40% occupied, up 15% from a year earlier. Companies such as Apple and Google began requiring most employees to return to offices on a hybrid schedule in April.
ECONOMY
Refinery29

These UK Companies Pay The Highest Salaries For Entry-Level Jobs

More than half of young people aged 18 to 25 are actively seeking work, according to a new survey. And for 53% of these Gen Z job seekers, salary is the most important consideration. With this in mind, it's definitely interesting to check out Glassdoor's list of UK companies that...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

A Record 4.5 Million People Quit Their Jobs in March As the Great Resignation Persists

Click here to read the full article. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in March at a rate of 3%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represents a series high and an increase from January and February. On a seasonally adjusted basis, resignations in retail decreased by 13,000 from February 2022 and increased by 146,000 from March of 2021. Compared to February, quits increased in professional and business services by 88,000 and in construction by 69,000. Total separations were 6.3 million, with layoffs and discharges at around 1.4 million. At the same time, the number of job...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
MLS
MarketWatch

12 states refused to expand health coverage to the poor after the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. But there is a way they can still improve people’s lives

Hispanic adults living in the 12 states that refused to expand health coverage to the poor after the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 would benefit most from policy proposals to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60, a new analysis shows. Nearly 43% of Hispanic adults in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Amazon unit to pay $5.8 mln for insulin overbilling

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's online pharmacy subsidiary PillPack has agreed to pay $5.79 million to the federal government, 30 states and the District of Columbia to resolve claims that it overcharged government health insurance programs by dispensing more insulin injector pens than patients needed. Under the civil settlement, announced by...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy