Click here to read the full article. There’s a special quality to new gear, be it the perfectly pressed, three-dimensional shape of a good suit or the pristine look of fresh sneakers. Over time, garments can become like old friends, but they can also lose their shine. A little maintenance, however, can go a long way towards keeping those friends around and looking their best. It’s not only a more sustainable approach to style; it’s just plain smart. With that in mind, we asked a team of experts for the most practical, simple ways to keep a wardrobe in top...

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO