Minnesota State

True of False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car

By Pete Hanson
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a vehicle that was stolen on the 100 block of 19th 1/2 avenue south. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it was a 2010 Red Dodge Minivan with Minnesota license plate CDF 458. If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is Your Computer doing THIS? Computer Katie in St. Cloud To The Rescue

Every other Wednesday on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, I have a segment called "Computer Savvy", where we provide you expert advice regarding computer problems and issues. Local business owner Katie Hultquist lives, breathes, and works on computers all day long at Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, and she joins us every other week, with easy to understand explanations of how to get through the ups and downs of upgrades, viruses, and other issues that you might be having with your computers, cell phones, internet and more. We would love to hear from you and find out what computer issues you are experiencing so that we can help other people throughout central Minnesota understand their computers a little bit better. You can contact Katie with your questions and we'll answer them here. Here are some of the issues Computer Katie has helped solve recently. You can LISTEN to my interview with Katie by clicking on the player below.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Popular Festival Coming to Northern Minnesota in August

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
TWO HARBORS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Benton Co. History: Why Isn’t Sauk Rapids on Both Sides of River

SAUK RAPIDS -- Why is it that Sauk Rapids is only on one side of the Mississippi River when its neighbors Sartell and St. Cloud have land on both sides?. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says that wasn't always the case. She says going back as far as the 1850s Sauk Rapids owned land on the west bank that most locals knew as Briggsville.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota’s Most Expensive AirBnB Costs $4,000 a Night

Talk about being in a different tax bracket. If you can afford to rent out this place for a vacation, please tell me what you do for a living because I am genuinely curious. Minnesota's most expensive Airbnb rental is going to cost you $4,000 a night to rent. The property is in Inver Grove Heights, and is a whopping 78 acres and the home mansion on it clocks in at 16,000 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The estate home was completed in 2004 and at that time appraised for $13,000,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Shares Survival Story After Shot 15 Times in Minneapolis

This is an amazing story of survival. How anyone could survive being riddled with bullets, 15 to be exact, and live to tell about it, I don't know. Almost a year ago, Gabe Tauscher of Wisconsin was shot 15 times by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was in a relationship with, at the time. It was the 29th of May of 2021 when Tauscher came very close to being just another victim of an ex. Ironically the only one that died that day was the ex-boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself after a police chase,
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN Senate Votes to Cancel Passenger Train to Duluth

ST. PAUL -- A transportation bill the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate passed late Monday would cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Saint Paul and Duluth -- over the objections of Democratic Senator Jennifer McEwen, who says her constituents are very excited about more people coming to Duluth and Lake Superior:
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

