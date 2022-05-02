Casteel spoils diamond day at Centennial

Saturday afternoon, Centennial softball hosted its first playoff game since its 2019 team was the 5A runner up while Centennial baseball had its first home playoff game since 2017.

The good feelings in Coyote Country dissipated as visiting Queen Creek Casteel rediscovered itself in both diamond sports after under-.500 seasons. In both games, the Colts looked more like the teams that made the 5A semifinals last year.

Here's a look at how Casteel did this, in one game that came down the last pitch and the other that ended early because of the 10-run rule:

Softball: Casteel 4, Centennial 3

Jessica Parra-Bonilla appeared to have a team on the rise entering the season, as the Colts earned the #4 seed and gave eventual champion Willow Canyon problems in the semifinal.

Instead, injuries and youth caused Casteel to fall to 13-16 overall and 8-10 in regular season play. This time around, the team traveled to the #4 seed and would have to upset Centennial to get to the double-elimination 5A quarterfinals.

Once the season was on the line the Colts found another gear, pummeling Verrado 16-0 in an April 27 play-in game and grabbing a 4-0 lead by the fifth inning at Centennial. They Coyotes roared back late and had the tying run at third and the winning run at second when senior pitcher Natalie Rodriguez stopped the rally with a strikeout.

"We've basically been with Natalie since the Hamilton tournament We've had other position players pitching and pulled some people up. Our only senior is the pitcher," Parra-Bonilla said. "I never doubted what we are capable of doing. There's lots of talent out here. The team we played has lots of talent. It's just a matter of who puts it together on the day of the game."

Casteel took advantage of a walk, a hit batter and a bloop to load the bases with one out in the third. A walk scored the first run and sophomore Faith Helmandollar singled in the second.

Up 2-0 , the visitors added to their cushion on junior Hatlle Kuss' two-run triple to the right field corner. This was enough for Rodriguez, who assumed the pitching duties when fellow starter Joslyn Sagote's injury was discovered, to hold up her end.

"We recently found out that (Sagote) has a stress fracture. She has been trying to heal but we haven't rested her enough so she's out. We have so much talent this year, but if it doen't work cohesively as a unit, it doesn't matter how much talent you have," Parra-Bonilla said. "We had five kids leave (by graduation) but we have six kids that are juniors that I fully expect to sign."

Junior Sierra Walding knocked in a Centennial run in the bottom of the fifth. Another score looked likely until junior Kadyn Vinson picked off a Coyotes.

Seniors Alexis Valencia and Cadence Walding drove in the two seventh-inning runs.

"We fell behind. If we don't get picked off. Maybe we score at least one runn for," Kaye said. "I was really happy for our seniors that didn't have to go for our last out. Valencia then Cadence (Walding) did that."

"We were doing really well with a team where nobody looks and saya, 'Oh my God, they have this person or that person.'

"We played them twice throughout the season. I'm not going to say I didn't expect to win. But I knew that pitcher was better than what we had seen. Before, they made some innings," Kaye said. "I knew the pitcher was going to be tough for us."

Casteel was the more lively team Saturday and moves on to play at #5 Lake Havasu Tuesday.

Rodriguez is in a groove and will need to be to match Lake Havasu senior ace Alysen Rieth. Parra-Bonilla said she enters the final eight hopeful about her team, who has seemed more connected in the past week.

"She's a phenomenal ballplayer," Parra-Bonilla said. 'You don't feel safe, even when you're winning against a good team. Today our body language and momentum was contagious, which we needed. It was fantastic seeing them troubleshooting in the dugout together."

Centennial faced a pitching injury this year, one that also hurt its lineup. Sophomore Ella Cordova has been out all year and will take some pitches off the arm of junior ace Samantha Jarvis.

Kaye said he's optimistic that the Coyotes can be a force in 5A next year. But the team will have to replace three key seniors to continue its momentum.

"Cadence Walding, having her behind the plate. You don't get to this point without her. Valencia in center field has been able to get on base and provide pressure all year," Kaye said. "Escobar transferred in and pretty much played DH all year and she bought in and was a verry good teammate."

Casteel coach Matt Denny congratulates senior Zach Sailer after he slid into third baser during the Colts' 10-0 first round win at Centennial High School in Peoria April 30. [J.J. Digos Photographt/For West Valley Preps]

Baseball: Casteel 10, Centennial 0 (5 IP)

Baseball is more unpredictable from game to game, but even though the Colts 13-15 overall and 8-10 regular season records were not a true sign of the team's ability, not many people could have expected this.

The visitors seized control with a seven-run top of the third inning to take an 8-0 lead. #10 Casteel never let the Coyotes cash in, even in two separate innings with runners on third base.

"We were disciplined and they kind of lost command a little bit. When they made some mistakes, we got to them," Casteel coach Matt Denny said. "We tried not to do hero ball."

Colts sophomore pitcher Mason Russell tossed the five-inning shutout.

The home team had two hits the whole day.

"You look at Russell, who pitched against us. Every coach I've talked to said the same thing. He's just a quality pitcher. You have to beat him. He's not going to beat himself," Centennial coach Jon Williams said. "The way they swung the bat today, they're going to be real tough. They're athletic with a good mix of righties and lefties in their lineup."

Centennial got a runner to third base with one out in the third inning but stranded him,

Another Coyote runner made it to third with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Casteel got three straight outs to end the game with the 10-run rule rather than allowing Centennial to extend it.

During the teams' regular season matchup, the Colts ed 8-0 at one point but won 11-10.

"We've had a tough year. Our record doesn't show where we're at annd our numbers don't show where we're at. We had some tough luck injuries down the stretch. Our strength of schedule was what we relied on for preperation," Denny said. "They came out, let it all hang out and did what they were supposed to do today. They're a very good team that swings it very well."

Williams said he believed his team was loose entering the game, after a solid week of practice, but that the Coyotes sarted to press a little bit in their at bats after the second inning.

"Even in losing our last game, we've learned a lot. Our senior have learned some life lessons that they're going to be able to carry on to college. Everybody is moving in the right direction now, We're going to walk off the field with our heads held high. I'm hoping our juniors, sophomores and freshmen have a little burning in their gut from this," Williams said.