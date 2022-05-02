ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Letter: What is truth?

By Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

First of all, my heartfelt sympathy prayers and love to the family of the brave young soldier who recently lost his life saving two illegal immigrants from drowning.  How sad and how unnecessary.  When Jesus stood in the judgment hall, Pilate asked him perhaps the most haunting question of all eternity when he asked, "What is truth?"  I am asking the same question today.  What is the truth of all that is going on in our country?  Will we ever know? Truth in Jesus' day and in ours is glossed over with lies.  We are told that everything is going great.  Look around.  It isn't.  We are in trouble.  Why do other countries have borders to protect their citizens and we do not?  Why are teachers and other workers let go from their jobs because they have the audacity to bow their heads in prayer?  Why are American citizens treated like second-class people and gifts of money, food, cell phones, insurance are given freely to those who enter our country illegally?  Why are our veterans who served our country honorably treated like outcasts?  Why are we allowing our history to be torn down one statue at a time? Why are our children being taught they can choose their gender?  Americans, we had better wake up and demand truth from those that are elected to serve us and keep us safe.  One truth I do know - somewhere in our great land, a mother is grieving knowing her young courageous son will never again walk through her door saying, Mom, I'm home!  How sad and how unnecessary.

Sammy J. Jones-Dodson /Lubbock

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Letter: What is truth?

