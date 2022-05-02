ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House passes budget, now heads to Senate

By Jodi Latina, Ellie Stamp
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawmakers at the Capitol passed the state budget and now it is headed toward the Senate as of Tuesday morning.

New numbers show it’s been a good year for the state with $5 billion in surplus. Jeff Beckham, the governor’s budget director says it’s a historic package not seen since Gov. John Rowland’s cuts back in the late 1990s but not all of the money will be earmarked.

The $24.2 billion proposed budget includes nearly $600 million in tax breaks. Some are permanent like the $300 property tax cut and the car tax cut for 75 towns. Some cuts are temporary, including not taxing 401Ks and pensions under $75,000, the $250 child tax credit, and expansion of earned income tax credit for the working poor.

The state gas tax cut and free bus rides will continue through Dec. 1. There is $40 million for businesses to help pay down the unemployment trust debt and $40 million for private-sector hero pay.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter says it will be hard for Republicans to vote no.

“I get it, it’s an election year,” Ritter said. “Folks can vote no, you could’ve done more. This is an easy budget to vote for.”

Republicans say residents are over-taxed, and the state workers’ $2 billion contract is excessive.

Senate approves raises, bonuses for Conn. state workers

“You know, your income tax proposal would have provided upwards of $700 per household for low-income and middle-income individuals,” State Rep. Vincent Candelora (R). “That was a systemic change we should have looked at the rest of this as gimmicks and campaign fliers”

Republicans support the property tax credit but thought it could have gone further and wanted an income tax rate cut for middle-class families. They were never allowed at the negotiating table. Despite joining the governor in concern over long-term liabilities, there is money to pay down that debt.

“We’re able to save taxpayers about $440 million a year snd you no longer have to contribute to the pension fund because of the $5 billion payment we paid,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

For the first time in 20 years, there is a bill to increase the salary of lawmakers, including constitutional officers like the attorney general.

“They’re surprised when they hear our base salary is $28,000,” Candelora said. “We’re seeing a lot of retirements this year. People can’t afford to be up here.”

In the meantime, we are learning there is an additional $40 million in American Rescue Plan money set aside for state workers for heroes’ pay — on top of the $2 billion negotiated in their new contract.

“I’m not going to comment on collective bargaining negotiations that haven’t commenced yet,” Office of Policy and Management Secretary Jeffrey Beckham said.

Lamont’s office will negotiate with the unions on which state workers will get this money and how much it will be. Republicans call it an election-year gimmick. The Senate is expected to vote on Tuesday.

WTNH

WTNH

WTNH

