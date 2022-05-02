ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

Schertz Area Genealogists Meeting

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
schertz.com
 2 days ago

The Schertz Area Genealogy group meets on the 1st Tuesday...

www.schertz.com

Comments / 0

Related
jambroadcasting.com

Peterson Health continues its expansion

The City of Kerrville and the Economic Improvement Corporation have recently entered into an economic development grant agreement with Peterson Health to expand their medical campus, which will also bring jobs to the community. According to a press release, the grant will help build out regional infrastructure identified in Kerrville...
KERRVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Schertz, TX
Government
City
Schertz, TX
KSAT 12

Grand opening held for affordable housing in Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio on Monday celebrated the grand opening of the Park at 38THIRTY, a 100% affordable housing development in the Medical Center in District 8. The 196-unit rental housing complex is a partnership with Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Trust that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy