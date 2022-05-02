Schertz Area Genealogists Meeting

"These staffing decisions were not taken lightly. They were necessary but very difficult." WFISD officials released a statement on Wednesday addressing recently announced reductions in staffing across the district.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) announced they will open a new location on May 16, located at 850 Martin Rd. According to an APHD press release, the new building is a remodeled clinical facility and will help them with their health needs due to more physical space. APHD […]
The City of Kerrville and the Economic Improvement Corporation have recently entered into an economic development grant agreement with Peterson Health to expand their medical campus, which will also bring jobs to the community. According to a press release, the grant will help build out regional infrastructure identified in Kerrville...
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio on Monday celebrated the grand opening of the Park at 38THIRTY, a 100% affordable housing development in the Medical Center in District 8. The 196-unit rental housing complex is a partnership with Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Trust that...
