After Paula Badosa, also Coco Gauff: the pitfalls proposed by the WTA Madrid Open 2022 draw do not de-legitimize Simona Halep from the status of favorite. On the contrary. After the clear victory against the number two in the seeding, the Romanian player overtakes the American starlet with a double 6-4, who collects eight games (four per set) but who closes with more than a few recriminations.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO