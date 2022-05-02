The ultimate guide to video editing for newbies

Carry your camera in an easier way with the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories. This solution for travel photographers has a safe, sleek, and durable design. Not only that, but it also extends the functionality of your camera strap. With accessories that turn the strap into a hand strap or a wrist strap, it’s convenient to hold both ways. Moreover, these accessories also easily attach the strap to your backpack, diverting weight away from your neck. Made of 100% Dyneema fiber, the anticut rope keeps your camera safe while you’re on the go. It also goes through a special process that makes it smooth and soft to the touch. Furthermore, the rotatable 7075 aluminum alloy connector stops the strap from twisting. Made using a CNC technique, this compact connector offers more strength and durability in a relatively smaller size.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO