Yarmouth, ME

We Want Your Broke BFF Teenager to Get You the Perfect Mother's Day Gift

By Lori Voornas
 2 days ago
How would you like to get what you really want this Mother's Day..a little alone time?. Moms always carry the weight of the world on their shoulders. Or maybe that's just your laundry. We know Mom that you're sneaking into the bathroom as the last place to be alone....

StaceyNHerrera

Woman chases husband's car whenever he leaves for work

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My former next-door neighbor would run out of the house and throw herself in front of her husband’s car whenever he was going somewhere without her. Whether he was going to work, run errands, or away on a business trip, inevitably, I would see her sprawled on the hood of his Volvo like a starfish.
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to let husband sleep on his night off from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Faced with spending the afternoon with her husband asleep in the next room, my grandmother tasked her four small children with disturbing his slumber.
Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

