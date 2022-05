Despite 35 points and seven assists from Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks dropped Game 2 to the Phoenix Suns. Luka is the main ball handler and plays every moment, which brings up the question on whether the Mavericks are too reliant on him. As a result, he has low energy by the end of the game, giving opponents (including Chris Paul) the opportunity to drive and score on him. Hear why Colin Cowherd makes the comparison to James Harden, along with its long-term affect on Luka and the Mavs.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO