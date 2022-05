The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are set to play Game 3 in San Francisco on Saturday. However, Golden State reportedly expects to miss Gary Payton II for the next month after he fractured his elbow. Dillon Brooks was ejected for a Flagrant 2 on the play but the league has not announced if he will get any further punishment for his role in the incident. Skip Bayless explains why he believes Brooks should not be suspended.

