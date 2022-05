The Dallas Stars begin their playoff journey in Game 1 against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night from Alberta. Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson have continued to silence the doubters in just their second season in the NHL. The 22-year-old Robertson became just the fourth Stars player since moving to Dallas to tally 40 goals in a season. Serving as a massive part of the dominant top line for the Stars, Robertson led the team in goals (41) and continued to get better as the season went along. The 2021 Calder Trophy finalist has shown up over and over when the spotlight and pressure got the biggest.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO