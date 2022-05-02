ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

By Reuters
 2 days ago
TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line.

Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan in a deal valued at up to $750 million, which Taiwanese media said had been due to be delivered by 2023.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, however, that because of a "crowded" production line for the M109A6, the U.S. had told it this would not happen until 2026 at the earliest.

Taiwan is considering other precision and long-range alternative weapons systems including truck-based rocket launchers made by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) called the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, the ministry added.

It did not say why the production line was snarled, but the United States has been ramping up its military support and supply of equipment for Ukraine following Russia's invasion. read more

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, is undertaking a military modernisation programme to improve its capabilities to fend off a Chinese attack, including with precision weapons like missiles.

U.S. officials have been pushing Taiwan to modernise its military so it can become a "porcupine", hard for China to attack.

U.S. arms sales to Taiwan always anger China and increase tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China considers Taiwan its most important and sensitive territorial issue.

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their own future.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 27

Joseph Henning
2d ago

Ukraine war will consume America’s defense weapons depleting at stores, along with the Biden administration releasing oil from storage over six months, this all favors China’s ability to pounce on Taiwan and capture their microprocessor technology to control the worlds ICU needs; The CCP will pounce while the inept Biden is in office

Reply(2)
16
Derek Baker
2d ago

It has nothing to do with a "crowded production line," and has everything to do with liberals disdain for our allies, and the whole world knows it.

Reply
8
Wayne Wilson
2d ago

if it takes 4 to 5 year to make 40 of them then we need to slow down on sending then to ukraine...iam looking at it now..it seems like if or when chain goes after Taiwan,then Russia is going ro come at us.and we are gonna be short of weapons, I hate what is happening in Ukraine.its dam right wrong...but at some point you gotta think what's going to happen in the future to us,if we get attacked and all of our weapons are over seas,biden is running this country to the ground..he needs to go

Reply(2)
7
