New Orleans Saints come calling for Abilene High grad Abram Smith

By Joey D. Richards, Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Abram Smith was a youngster playing flag football when he promised his mom he would buy her a house one day when he made it in the NFL.

The Abilene High grad will be able to do just that after signing a rookie free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

“I’m just excited to get the opportunity to continue doing what I love to do, and that’s play football and make good on my promise I gave to my mom,” Smith said. “I’m great. I regret not being drafted, but I’m going to take it either way. It’s just another thing to add to my story. That’s all.”

The 6-foot, 213-pound running back from Baylor was expecting to be a late-round draft pick, and he even had a draft party at Potosi Live during the draft. But his name was never called.

“Mixed emotions. Sad. Upset,” Smith said about sitting through those final rounds. “But toward the end there, I was getting calls from Philly and the Saints. I was working out a deal. So, I was happy. I was happy that teams were reaching out to me.”

Smith said Philadelphia and New Orleans both contacted him during the seventh and final round Saturday.

“I was definitely in a better mood when I started getting the calls and all,” Smith said. “I actually got the text message from the Saints’ running back coach to give him a holler. So, I called him and started working things out.”

Smith set Baylor’s single-season rushing record with 1,621 yards last season – a number that ranked fifth nationally – and scored 12 touchdowns. The second-team All-Big 12 selection also set a school record with nine 100-yard games – all after making the switch from linebacker the year before.

He signed with Baylor as a running back coming out of AHS in 2016. He is the Eagles’ all-time rusher with 5,019 yards, and he also has the program’s all-time record for TDs (73).

The Saints’ rookie mini camp is May 13-15. If Smith makes the team, he’ll join Stamford grad James Washington (Dallas Cowboys), Wylie grad Clay Johnston (Cincinnati), Munday grad L.J. Collier (Seattle), Wylie grad Case Keenum (Buffalo) and Jim Ned grad Colt McCoy (Arizona) as current Big Country athletes in the NFL.

Joey D. Richards covers Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools and other local sports. Follow him at Twitter at ARN_Joey. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: New Orleans Saints come calling for Abilene High grad Abram Smith

