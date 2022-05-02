ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Darko Novic: Entente Setif coach plots Al Ahly upset in African Champions League

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntente Setif coach Darko Novic hopes to draw on his previous experiences in the African Champions League as he plots an upset against holders Al Ahly in the semi-finals. The 50-year-old Serb faced the Egyptian heavyweights in the last four in 2007, when he was assistant to Branko Smiljanic at Libyan...

www.bbc.com

NBC Sports

WATCH: Mohamed Salah admits he wants Real Madrid vs Liverpool in Champions League Final

Most of Liverpool is playing it safe when it comes to who they want to face in the club’s 10th European Cup final on May 28 in France. The Egyptian star, 29, decidedly wants a measure of revenge on Real Madrid after being injured by Sergio Ramos in the 2019 final, which saw the Reds deprived of a sixth European Cup. They’d get it the following year against Spurs.
The Independent

Is Real Madrid vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Manchester City will hope to reach a second consecutive Champions League final as they take on Real Madrid.Pep Guardiola’s side lead 4-3 after a brilliant first leg at the Etihad Stadium in which both sides struggled to contain the offensive strength of their opposition.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the second-leg action as Real Madrid host Man CityKarim Benzema added two more to his tally in a remarkable individual season and may again need to be influential.Both sides secured 4-0 league wins at the weekend - Real Madrid’s victory confirmed their La Liga title, while Manchester City’s kept them ahead...
SB Nation

Champions League 2021-22 Coverage: Villarreal vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to Spain to take on Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Estadio de la Cerámica. With a 2-0 advantage from the first leg’s—and a quite dominant performance to go with it—the Reds will be heavily favoured to see out the tie and advance to the final in Paris that would bring with it a chance for them to lift the European Cup for a seventh time in their history and a second time under Jürgen Klopp.
ESPN

Stats: Ronaldo breaks duck, Liverpool 42, Real Madrid's record 35

Another week, another league champion crowned. Real Madrid's coronation in LaLiga witnessed a fair few records tumble, with plenty of action across Europe's top leagues this weekend as well. The Premier League title race remained as tight as ever, with both Manchester City and Liverpool winning. Goalkeeping howlers were at hand to ensure AC Milan stayed ahead of Inter in Serie A. Bayern Munich and PSG followed their title celebrations last weekend by dropping points this week, with the Bavarians suffering a rare loss, while PSG gave up a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Strasbourg.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn't been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
BBC

Champions League group spot confirmed for Scottish Premiership winners

This season's Scottish Premiership winners will be guaranteed a place in next term's Champions League group stage after Uefa imposed sanctions on Russia amid their invasion of Ukraine. The extended measures mean Russian clubs will be banned from participating in all Uefa competitions next campaign. As a result, Scotland, whose...
The Independent

Liverpool must not forget incredible run as Reds join special Champions League lineage

As Andy Robertson sat down after another breathless and brilliant night, he offered pause for thought.“We should never take these days for granted.”It’s of course absolutely correct, but some at Liverpool could be forgiven for just looking to what next, because Jurgen Klopp has made these great days so routine.After defeating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate, the German ensured this was three Champions League finals in five years, to make it 10 in total. It is a consistency not seen since the very start of the club’s greatest glories, when Bob Paisley also made it three in five years.The last of...
Daily Mail

Mo Salah admits his target at the start of the season was 40 goals and says he'd rather play Real Madrid in the Champions League final than Man City... as Liverpool star opens up to BT Sport in a revealing post-match interview

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed the fact he set himself a target of scoring 40 goals and registering 15 assists at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Salah didn't get on the scoresheet during Liverpool's 3-2 triumph over Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday but did assist Fabinho's goal.
Yardbarker

Watch: Luis Diaz’s emotional full-time reaction as Liverpool seal Champions League final place

Luis Diaz looked utterly blown away by the realisation that his side had confirmed their spot in the Champions League final in Paris with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal. The Colombian international played an integral part in the Reds’ second-half comeback in Spain, producing the equaliser as his substitution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men take control of the tie.
BBC

Women's Afcon: Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum backs squad to retain title

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum is confident he has the squad to retain the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year in Morocco. The American was talking after the nine-time champions were drawn to face South Africa as well as two debutant sides, Burundi and Botswana, in Group C of July's tournament.
Tennis World Usa

Maja Stark, third success in Ladies European

Maja Stark is the wire-to-wire winner of the Women’s NSW Open. The 22-year-old Swede remains in the lead for all 4 rounds, completing a final lap in 70 strokes (-2) and, with a result of -15, seals her third win on the Ladies European Tour, ahead of compatriot Johanna Gustavsson.
BBC

Mali nonuplets in perfect health on first birthday - father

The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - are "in perfect health" as they celebrate their first birthday, their father has told the BBC. "They're all crawling now. Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something," said Abdelkader Arby, an officer in the Malian army.
