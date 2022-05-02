ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 21:42:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 00:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ector, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. Target Area: Ector; Ward; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ector County in western Texas Northeastern Ward County in western Texas Eastern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pyote, or 13 miles west of Monahans, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported quarter size hail in Pyote. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett and Notrees. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 60 and 77. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Iredell; Mecklenburg; Rowan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CABARRUS SOUTHEASTERN IREDELL...NORTH CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire on schedule at 5 pm. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.7 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, minor lowland flooding occurs along the shoreline from the I-540 bridge east towards Lavaca. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 23.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Camden; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina Eastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sunbury, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near South Mills and Morgans Corner around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Horseshoe, Lynchs Corner, Acorn Hill, Savage, Peach, Whiteston, Parkville, Nicanor, Sandy Cross and Trotville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Edgecombe and southeastern Halifax Counties through 600 PM EDT At 453 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tarboro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tarboro, Halifax, Scotland Neck, Enfield, Princeville, Whitakers, Hobgood, Speed, Leggett and Tillery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

