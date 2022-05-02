ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar approaches 20-year highs, Fed meeting in focus

By Karen Brettell
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0cmw_0fQDkfNU00

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - The dollar held just below a 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday before an expected Federal Reserve rate hike this week, with traders focused on the potential for the U.S. central bank to adopt an even more hawkish tone than many expect.

The Fed has taken an increasingly aggressive approach to monetary policy as it tackles inflation that is soaring at its fastest pace in 40 years. It is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points and announce plans to reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Though the chances are seen as low, some investors are watching for the possibility of a 75 basis point hike, or a faster pace of balance sheet reduction than currently expected.

“A lot of traders are anticipating that the Fed’s not going to back down from this hawkish stance and you could still see some hawkish surprises, and that’s why the dollar is likely to hold on to its gains heading into the meeting,” said Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA in New York.

Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the conclusion of the meeting will also be scrutinized for any new indications on whether the Fed will continue to hike rates to battle rising price pressures even if the economy weakens.

U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in more than a year and a half in April amid a rise in workers quitting their jobs, and manufacturers are becoming more anxious about supply. read more

The dollar was last at 103.72 against a basket of currencies , after reaching 103.93 on Thursday, the highest since Dec. 2002.

The euro was at $1.0493, after dropping to $1.0470 on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 2017.

The single currency was hurt after data showed euro zone manufacturing output growth stalled last month as factories struggled to source raw materials, while demand took a knock from steep price increases. read more

It has suffered from concerns about inflation, growth and energy insecurity as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Global growth concerns have also boosted demand for the greenback as China shuts down cities in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19. Authorities in Shanghai on Monday reported 58 new cases outside areas under strict lockdown, while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of people. read more

China's factory activity contracted at a steeper pace in April as the lockdowns halted industrial production and disrupted supply chains, raising fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the second quarter that will weigh on global growth. read more

The dollar gained 0.6% versus the Chinese yuan in offshore markets, reaching 6.6820 , just below the 6.6940 touched on Friday, which was the highest since Nov. 2020.

The Japanese yen held just above 20-year lows reached against the dollar on Thursday, when the Bank of Japan strengthened its commitment to keep interest rates ultra-low by vowing to buy unlimited amounts of bonds daily to defend its yield target. read more

The Japanese currency was last at 130.14, after after reaching 131.24 on Thursday, the weakest since April 2002.

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Currency#Oanda
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
freightwaves.com

Why diesel prices are soaring beyond crude and gasoline, and are likely to continue that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

423K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy