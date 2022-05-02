ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

FOREX-Dollar holds near 20-year high, euro struggles

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Dollar holds near two-decade high

* All eyes on Fed, central bank meetings

* Yuan down again, Aussie & Kiwi struggle

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a 20-year high on Monday as the euro struggled around the $1.05 mark, as investors prepared for a busy week of central bank meetings including a likely Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Markets in Asia and London were closed for public holidays so trading was quiet.

Investors are expecting the Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points when it meets, and the uncertainty is around how hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell will sound in comments following the decision.

Markets are pricing in an aggressive run of rate hikes from the Fed as it tries to tame soaring inflation.

That, together with an expected much slower rate of European Central Bank tightening and worries about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the euro zone economy have sent investors scrambling for dollars and left the euro at levels last seen in 2017.

The dollar index gained 5% in April, its best monthly performance since January 2015.

“We expect the USD to stay strong versus the EUR, as a hawkish FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] stance and geopolitical concerns will support the USD. Short-term investors may look to sell rallies in EURUSD above $1.08,” Thomas Flury, strategist, and Brian Rose, senior U.S. economist at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a research note.

They have lowered their euro/dollar forecasts to $1.05 for June from a previous $1.11, $1.06 for September, $1.08 for December and $1.10 for March 2023.

The dollar index was last 103.19, down marginally on the day. The euro traded up 0.1% at $1.0555.

BNP Paribas said last week that big speculative flows and not concerns about a worsening economic outlook explained the euro’s slide to a five-year low below $1.05 this week.

Elsewhere, the dollar gained half a percent on the Chinese yuan in offshore markets, reaching 6.6895 and just below its strongest since late 2020.

Sterling slipped 0.1% to $1.2569, while Japan’s yen was down against the dollar at 130.16 but off recent lows.

Other central bank meetings this week include the Bank of England on Thursday, where it is expected to raise rates 25 basis points to 1%.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars initially fell sharply in Asian hours as a selloff on Wall Street undermined risk appetite and overshadowed the prospect of higher interest rates at home.

But by 0715 GMT the Aussie had bounced off three month lows and was last at $0.7060, unchanged on the day.

The Australian dollar shed 5.7% last month as fears of a recession in Europe and lockdowns in China undermined risk assets.

The kiwi dollar was pinned at its lowest since mid-2020 at $0.6422, having lost 6.9% in April.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#European Central Bank#Yuan#Forex Dollar#Aussie Kiwi#Fed Chair#Usd#Eur
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Key Fed inflation measure rockets to 40-year high of 6.6% as central bank looks to rapidly hike interest rates to beat soaring prices hitting Americans

A key measure of inflation in the US has risen again, hitting its highest level in 40 years as Americans continue to grapple with soaring prices. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index soared 6.6 percent in the 12 months through March, the biggest increase since 1982 and up from February's revised 6.3 percent rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after another sign of rising inflation

U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters

April 20 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan climbed to a 12 year high last week and fewer homebuyers sought properties in a sign that the Federal Reserve's aim of cooling the housing market may be beginning to have an impact, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar dips before Fed announcement, Aussie gains after rate hike

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors evaluated how much of the Federal Reserve's expected move to hike rates this week and beyond was already priced in. The dollar index hit a 20-year high last week on expectations the U.S. central bank will be...
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield tops 3% for first time since 2018

U.S. Treasury yields continued their push higher on Monday, with the 10-year Treasury yield capturing a new milestone in its rapid climb in 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 11 basis points to 2.994%, and hit a high of 3.01% during the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond jumped more than 9 basis points to 3.044%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Dollar Dips, U.S. Stocks Tumble on Inflation Concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index fell from 20-year highs and Wall Street equities sold off on Friday with the latest economic data and Amazon.com's disappointing quarterly report and outlook keeping the spotlight on surging inflation. In U.S. Treasuries the benchmark 10-year yields capped off their biggest monthly...
STOCKS
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
Reuters

Reuters

420K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy