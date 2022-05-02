ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk's Mom Says Stock Surge Paid For Him To Move To Canada

By Rachit Vats
 2 days ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s investment advice to his Twitter followers on Sunday drew a financial anecdote from his mother Maye Musk as well.

What Happened: The 74-year-old Maye, a former model, shared her first stock story from over five decades ago when she won 100 rands in a beauty competition in South Africa.

She said she had invested the amount in the stock market on the advice of a "broker friend," but it soon dropped to a tenth of its value.

Maye said she later put the stock in her son's name and discovered in 1989 that its value had soared to $2,000, which she used to send Musk to Canada when he was 17 years old.

A single U.S. dollar is currently equal to about 16 South African rands.

Why It Matters: Musk on Sunday advised nearly 90 million of his Twitter followers to buy stocks in companies that make products and services "they believe in" as a long-term strategy.

The world’s richest man’s advice came days after he sold 9.6 million shares in Tesla, valued at $8.5 billion, likely to fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Musk’s advice prompted some followers to question his decision to sell shares in Tesla.

Price Action: Tesla closed 0.7% lower at $870.7 a share on Friday.

Comments / 3

MUSTANG99
2d ago

He's smarter than anyone else in the country, probably the world and nobody can take away his accomplishments!

