ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Shaquille O'Neal Going Vegan, Breaks Down New Healthy Diet

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaquille O'Neal is looking to fuel his 7'1", 320-pound body with NO meat -- the NBA legend says he's TRYING his best to go vegan!!. Shaq opened up about his health ambitions with comedian Rip Micheals at Slutty Vegan in Atlanta ... where he explained on the "Urban Eats and Treats"...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife Jada Crawley.
NBA
People

Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'It Was All Me'

Shaquille O'Neal is opening up about his 2011 divorce from ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. On the Tuesday episode of The Pivot Podcast, the NBA legend discussed his career, relationships and regrets. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 50, also explained why he blames himself for the end of his marriage to Shaunie, who split from Shaq in 2009 after getting married in 2002.
RELATIONSHIPS
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gets Honest About The Reason Why The 2021-22 Lakers Struggled: “They Only Knock On LeBron, They Don’t Fear Him Anymore. He’s Older And They Know He’s Getting Older.”

LeBron James has already played four seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers. In those four seasons, the King has seen a lot of ups and downs. While he did win a title with the Lakers in 2020, most expected his stint with the Purple and Gold to be a tad bit more successful.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Sasha Obama Dating Former College Basketball Player Clifton Powell Jr.

Days after Michelle Obama appeared on The Ellen Show and revealed that both of her daughters were in relationships, Sasha Obama was seen out and about with her new boo, 24-year-old former college basketball player, Clifton Powell Jr. Clifton Jr., the son of actor, Clifton Sr., was a student at...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Russell Peters
Person
Dj Envy
Person
Tamar Braxton
Person
Deon Cole
Person
Bill Bellamy
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Celebrity#Slutty Vegan#Fyi
Thrillist

Popeyes Has a New Chicken Sandwich & It Hopes It Will Be as Popular as the Last One

Despite the existence of Nacho Fries and the McRib and the Impossible Whopper, the biggest fast food release in recent years was Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich. It was a game-changer that drove other chains to add a chicken sandwich to their menus. It's tough to find a drive-thru window that doesn't have a crispy and/or spicy chicken sandwich at this point.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

30% Would Most Want To Eat At This Famous Celebrity's Restaurant

It's no news to cooking show fans that some of TV's most famous chefs have their own restaurants, from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to Bobby Flay's Bobby's Burger Palace. But many celebrities outside of the culinary world have also added restaurateur to their resumes, giving fans the unique chance to dine like their favorite stars. Celeb-backed eateries have popped up all over the country, reflecting a variety of tastes and cultures. Eminem opened Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit, inspired by his famous song lyric. Ludacris runs Chicken + Beer in Atlanta, which serves up exactly what the name suggests. Channing Tatum's Saints and Sinners spot in New Orleans donates many of its profits to charity.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Kristen Kish's Go-To Fast-Food Order Is So Relatable

Sure, they can cook with imagination and precision and in the process, whip up a dish better than your average Joe. But celebrity chefs love fast food, too. Even Julia Child would eat an In-N-Out burger when she was visiting Los Angeles. Joining her on the burger bandwagon was Anthony Bourdain, who dubbed In-N-Out "one of [his] favorite places in Los Angeles," per Eater. Not surprisingly, per Insider, this California-based hamburger chain has been named a favorite among other professional chefs as well. While many non-chefs may also relate to this preference, it might not speak to someone's inner child the way Kristen Kish's go-to fast food order can.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley Says Pete Davidson Antagonized Kanye with Kim and Kids Tattoo

D.L. Hughley thinks Pete Davidson is out of line for getting the initials of Kim and Kanye's 4 kids inked on his neck. We got the comedian at LAX and asked him about Pete's new tat, which seems to read "KNSCP" ... a collection of letters many believe stand for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. BTW ... the initials of their kids are in order of descending age.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy