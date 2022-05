England’s exams regulator will explore the use of online testing as part of its plans for the next three years.The move could be the first step on the path towards online GCSEs and A-levels.Ofqual said it will explore the use of online adaptive testing – where digital exams automatically adjust to suit a candidate’s ability level.The regulator said that over the next three years, it will explore new approaches to assessment, including the use of technology, working with exam boards to “explore the role of adaptive testing”.Ofqual added that it will “remove regulatory barriers where innovation promotes valid and efficient...

EDUCATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO