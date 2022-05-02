Gemperline retires as dean of ECU Graduate School

Paul Gemperline, dean of the East Carolina University Graduate School, will retire from ECU effective June 30. Gemperline has served as dean since 2008. Kathleen Cox has been appointed interim dean and will assume the role July 1.

Gemperline joined ECU’s Department of Chemistry in 1982 and was promoted to associate professor in 1988, then full professor in 1993. He has more than 30 years of research experience in chemometrics involving 38 undergraduate students, 20 master’s students, nine visiting doctoral students and six post-doctoral research assistants.

Gemperline’s achievements include more than 60 publications in the field and more than $1.8 million in external grant funds. In 2003 he received the Eastern Analytical Symposium’s Award in Chemometrics, the highest international award in the field.

In his role with the graduate school, Gemperline said he is proud of its focus on student support. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school helped ECU’s graduate students establish a multidisciplinary seminar series titled Grad PIRATE Talks: Promoting Inclusion through Research, Action, Teaching and Education.

Gemperline and Cox both have contributed to an effort to establish partnerships through the graduate school’s marketing and recruiting hub with each of ECU’s colleges and its marketing department.

“Through these partnerships, we’ve ramped up centralized support for graduate recruiting with targeted digital ads, social media, text messages (over 80,000 sent last year), phone calls and email messages,” Gemperline said. “We’re in the midst of a search engine optimization project for 50 graduate program landing pages and we’ve just launched TargetX, our new online application system, which will give us a competitive advantage in recruiting. Dr. Cox has been part of this effort every step of the way.

“Her energy, enthusiasm and skill as a leader will ensure that the graduate school continues its tradition of excellence, creativity and innovation.”

Cox joined the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at ECU in 1996 and was named associate dean of the graduate school in 2015. Her expertise centers on speech-language pathology in the areas of voice and voice disorders, swallowing disorders and alaryngeal rehabilitation (voice restoration following laryngectomy).

Her clinical work took place in the on-campus ECU Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic within the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders as well as in the community at the office of Eastern Carolina ENT in Greenville.

“I am a fiercely loyal Pirate so it means the world to me to be able to represent ECU and the graduate school,” Cox said. “I am highly appreciative of the support I have received across campus during my six years as associate dean and look forward to maintaining and strengthening those relationships as we all work together to serve the faculty, students and staff involved in graduate education at ECU.”

Under the leadership of Chairman Paul Schwager, dean of the College of Business, the search committee for this position has worked to implement the search for the next graduate school dean. The dean of the graduate school plays a unique role on campus because he or she interacts with every college and school. Several candidates bringing a variety of strengths have been interviewed and remain in consideration.

In consultation with Chancellor Philip Rogers and the Academic Council, the search process has been extended to fall 2022, when incoming Provost Robin Coger will have an opportunity to provide input.

In the meantime, Cox will continue the work of advancing the graduate school’s recruiting and admissions process to ensure we are able to enroll a diverse group of new graduate students each year, and that those students are able to successfully complete their degrees in the strong programs offered at ECU.