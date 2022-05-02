ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Greenville startup receives funds from foundation

By Janet Storm
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123uYJ_0fQDc4iI00

NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, announced that the organization has awarded $150,000 to 15 North Carolina startups, including one from Greenville, in its eighth NC IDEA MICRO grant cycle.

Since the inaugural cycle in spring 2018, NC IDEA MICRO has awarded more than $1.3 million to 133 young companies across the state.

Through small, project-based grants, NC IDEA MICRO awards $10,000 in funding to young companies looking to validate and advance their ideas.

The program, piloted in 2018, was created as an expansion of the foundation’s long-standing SEED grant program to provide funding to younger, promising startups not yet positioned for the foundation’s traditional $50,000 grants.

“Over five years ago, we made a commitment to equity and equal opportunity that no less than 50% of our grants and programs should serve historically underrepresented communities,” said Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA. “This cohort of MICRO grant recipients is a clear result of the combined efforts of the foundation and our ECOSYSTEM partners to level the playing field and inject more competition into our processes without lowering the bar.

“The results speak for themselves this cycle, with all 15 grant recipients being either female-founded, minority-founded or hailing from a Tier 1 or Tier 2 county,” Ruhe said.

These 15 grant recipients were chosen after a three-month competitive application and selection process that drew 139 applications from across the state:

  • R.A.W Plastic — Greenville
  • Animal Cancer Dx — Raleigh
  • anyBODY Clothing — Apex
  • Ashanti Styles LLC — Apex
  • BLKResumes — Charlotte
  • Calico Sol — Raleigh
  • DEI Directive — Charlotte
  • DivySci Software — Durham
  • Holy Smokes! Foods — Carrboro
  • LabRunner — Raleigh
  • Periscope Health Analytics — Charlotte
  • PettyGigs Inc. — Charlotte
  • Ponybox Clothing — Charlotte
  • ROSA Technology LLC — Chapel Hill
  • Secure Living — Charlotte

The Greenville grant winner, R.A.W. (Restoring Another Waterway) Plastic, began with a local effort to control and reduce individuals’ plastic footprints. According to the company’s website, members of the R.A.W. team began by saving whatever plastic they used, such as detergent, milk and shampoo bottles and straws collected from working bartending shifts. They washed the plastic and sorted it by color.

The recycling process began in a one-bedroom apartment on Elm Street, the website states. Team members cut the plastic with scissors and melted it in silicone molds in the oven. Eventually, they began using aluminum plates from a panini press and a tortilla bowl maker. The process was time-consuming and exhausting. However, through trial and error and with the help of individuals in the community, R.A.W. has made significant strides in its process.

“We now create our products in a small warehouse, collecting plastic from numerous businesses and eco-friendly residents of our community,” the website states.

The company sells products created from recycled plastic at its website: www.rawplasticnc.com.

R.A.W Plastic’s goal is to facilitate community clean-ups and business partnerships.

“We want to keep plastic pollution out of our waterways to prevent plastic waste ending up in our oceans,” the website states. “Once it reaches the ocean, it may be too late for us to clean up our mess. We aim to engage the community in order for them to think globally, but begin to act local. It is much easier to stop plastic pollution at the source.

“Our goal is for R.A.W. Plastic to have a presence all over the world. We believe that if we all contribute and act, we can tackle the plastic pollution problem and contain it. We see the potential in humanity and their will to adapt and change in order to protect those most affected by our actions. Marine life is at stake and so are entire ecosystems throughout the world.”

NC IDEA

NC IDEA is an independent private foundation committed to empowering North Carolinians to achieve their entrepreneurial potential.

Through a combination of competitive grants and programs and a network of strategic partners, the foundation helps entrepreneurs when they need it most. NC IDEA’s resources are highly competitive, enabling it to support North Carolina’s most ambitious entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.ncidea.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

North Carolina parents outraged over school's 'Satan Club'

Parents in North Carolina gathered outside a local school to host a prayer rally in response to an "After School Satan Club" that is attempting to establish a presence at schools in the area. The parents gathered near Joyner Elementary School in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to protest the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

ECU announces 2022-23 dance team

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University Department of Athletics is proud to announce the dancers who will make up the 2022-23 ECU Dance Team, which was determined by auditions held on April 24, 2022. The 2022-23 ECU Dance Team consists of a diverse squad of 20 dancers, featuring 11 returnees and nine newcomers. Performing as a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Business
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Paso Robles Daily News

Local nonprofit announces new ‘FLOurish’ Program

Personal assessment program designed to mentor future women leaders of wine and spirits industry. – Local nonprofit Dream Big Darling and human resources consulting firm The Millinger Group recently announced the launching of, “FLOurish 2022,” a personalized assessment program for emerging women leaders in the wine and spirits industry. Qualified individuals are now invited to apply for one of 17 FLOurish scholarships that provide full-ride access to this innovative coaching and mentorship experience.
DRINKS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Six NAVAIR Employees Graduate from DoN Senior Leadership Program

HEADQUARTERS, NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Six Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) employees graduated from the Department of the Navy’s (DoN) Bridging the Gap leadership development program in a virtual ceremony on April 6. In its ninth year, the 11-month program serves as a conduit to prepare high-potential individuals for senior leadership roles […] The post Six NAVAIR Employees Graduate from DoN Senior Leadership Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY
Axios Charlotte

Map: North Carolina’s healthiest counties also have the strongest economies

Where there’s money, there’s good health. This probably isn’t a shocking revelation, but two recent reports crystalize it visually. One, released Wednesday by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, ranks all of North Carolina’s 100 counties in terms of health outcomes and health factors (map above for health factors, with lighter shades for healthier […] The post Map: North Carolina’s healthiest counties also have the strongest economies appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Department of Revenue accepting applications for Phase 2 of Business Recovery Grant Program

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Revenue announced that it is accepting applications for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant program beginning today. Many additional businesses now qualify for these grants due to updates to the program’s eligibility criteria. BRG will issue a payment to an eligible North Carolina business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Private Foundation#Plastic Waste#Equal Opportunity#Micro
WITN

Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man became the first winner in a new $5 million lottery game. Mario Delgado bought a $30 scratch-off ticket from the Speedway on North Memorial Drive in Greenville. On Friday, he had to choose between an annual cash prize of $250,000 over 20 years...
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
WNCT

Vanceboro Strawberry Festival part of busy week in ENC

VANCEBORO, N.C (WNCT) — The Vanceboro Strawberry Festival is coming back bigger than ever this year. This Saturday, the festival will take place at the Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary starting at 10 a.m. with a parade along Main Street There will be numerous musical performances including The Donald Thompson Band. Attendance for the festival will […]
VANCEBORO, NC
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Based Platform EnrichHER Helps Women And Minority-Owned Businesses

The Atlanta-based lending platform EnrichHER is helping to connect minority women entrepreneurs and small business owners with the funding they need. EnrichHER founder and CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus knows the Black Lives Matter movement and focus on social equity helped, but Black women are still struggling to get seed funding, loans, and access to credit. However, she is working to change that.
ATLANTA, GA
The Daily Reflector

No Crypto forum draws candidates

A decision to allow data processing facilities that mine cryptocurrency in Greenville's industrial zones brought out about a dozen candidates to speak to crypto opponents over the weekend.
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
57
Followers
128
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy