ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Vidant Family Medicine-Glendale opens new Wilson office

By Janet Storm
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

ECU Health, formerly Vidant Health, has announced the official opening of Vidant Family Medicine-Glendale, a primary care extension of Vidant Healthplex-Wilson, which is dedicated to providing primary care services to the community. The practice opened on April 1.

“Vidant Family Medicine-Glendale will fill an important need in the community by providing expanded primary care services to reach more patients,” said Rashanda Elam, service line coordinator, Vidant Medical Group. “Access to primary care, particularly in rural environments, directly benefits the overall health and well-being of a community.”

The new office, located three miles from Vidant Healthplex, will offer treatment for a variety of issues including cold and flu, ear infections, allergies and other illnesses as well as offer Department of Transportation clinical physicals and Nexplanon birth control implants.

Primary care doctors also will screen for health conditions before any signs or symptoms may appear, which can both prevent and detect conditions early. When health conditions such as cancers, high blood pressure or diabetes are caught early, the chance of successful treatment is greater.

“The new clinic is close to the Healthplex, ensuring patients have convenient access to expanded, specialty care if they need it,” Elam said. “Vidant Healthplex continues to offer the same spectrum of specialty care including immediate care, heart and vascular care, neurological care, cancer care, dermatology, sleep medicine, endocrinology and more.

“By opening this dedicated primary care and family medicine location, we can provide a wide spectrum of care that helps meet the community’s needs.”

The office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for both children and adults. Nurse pracitioners Deirdra Pearce, Andrea Brooks and Mallory Moore will move from the healthplex to serve at the new location.

Current patients will be contacted directly with more information, or they can reach out to the office with any questions or to schedule an appointment.

The practice is located at 1704 Glendale Drive SW Suite C, Wilson.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by high blood sugar, or glucose. This glucose, which is derived from the food we eat, is a critical source of energy for the body's cells. Once glucose enters the blood, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin, which shepherds the glucose from the blood into cells, feeding them their essential fuel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Thyroid hormone replacement undertreatment linked to worse hospital outcomes

Undertreatment with thyroid hormone replacement can put patients with hypothyroidism at risk for worse hospital outcomes, including longer length of stay and higher rates of readmission, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, is a condition...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, NC
MedicalXpress

New Alzheimer's biomarker may facilitate rapid diagnosis

Although symptoms of advanced Alzheimer's disease are well known, diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages requires careful cognitive testing by neurologists. Discovery of a unique ratio of metabolites from blood samples of early-stage Alzheimer's patients promises to speed diagnosis, allowing earlier treatments to be initiated. "We were delighted...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BUCKSCO.Today

They Survived Open Heart Surgery as Youngsters; Now, They Empower Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

Clockwise from top left: Binta Baudy, Neema Khatri, William Causey, Mindy Beyer, and Kristi Ryan.Images via the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Retired attorney William Causey was born with “blue baby syndrome” — a condition in which there is not enough oxygen in the blood — and it later caused him to undergo heart surgery in 1949, when he was just a few years old.
ADVOCACY
MedicineNet.com

Is There Medication for FASD? Treatment Options

Unfortunately, there is no medication specifically for treating fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD). However, several medications may help reduce symptoms of FASDs. Although FASD is a permanent condition that has no cure, early intervention and treatment can manage symptoms and decrease the severity of some defects. Medical care. Well-baby care.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Brooks
Nature.com

Immunomodulatory therapy using a pediatric dialysis system ameliorates septic shock in miniature pigs

Application of the immunomodulatory selective cytopheretic device (SCD) to enhance renal replacement therapy and improve outcomes of acute kidney injury in pediatric patients is impeded by safety concerns. Therapy using a pediatric hemodialysis system could overcome these limitations. Methods. Yucatan minipigs (8"“15"‰kg) with induced septic shock underwent continuous hemodiafiltration with...
SCIENCE
verywellmind.com

How Does Alzheimer’s Medication Work?

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that causes cognitive decline and makes carrying out daily tasks challenging. It affects more than 6 million Americans over the age of 65. What Is Alzheimer’s Disease?. Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological condition that causes dementia and severe cognitive decline. It affects...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WMBF

Rezoning for healthcare facility, Dollar General will not move forward

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The rezoning request for a new healthcare facility and a Dollar General location in Conway will not move forward. At the Conway City Council meeting Monday night, the applicants rescinded their request and did not go before the council. The original request was to change the...
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine#Vidant Health#Cancer Care#Ecu Health#Vidant Medical Group#Nexplanon
MedicalXpress

Neuroimaging use in ischemic stroke examined for medicare patients

From 2012 to 2019, there were considerable increases in utilization of computed tomography (CT) angiography (CTA) and CT perfusion (CTP) among ischemic stroke patients, according to a study published online April 25 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology. Jason J. Wang, Ph.D., from the Feinstein Institutes for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Higher prevalence of occult hypoxemia during anesthesia in Black and Hispanic patients

Pulse oximeters are among the most commonly used medical devices and a standard intraoperative monitor for patients under anesthesia. Studies have provided mixed results on the impact of dark skin pigmentation on pulse oximeter accuracy, but one recent study demonstrated a higher prevalence of unrecognized low oxygen levels in the blood despite normal pulse oximeter values in hospitalized patients. This has never been investigated in patients under anesthesia, but is important as pulse oximeter values impact patient care, included removal of a breathing tube at the end of surgery or where the patient goes following surgery (e.g., home, recovery room, critical care unit).
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

AFRICAN METHODIST CHURCH AND ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION RENEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO RAISE AWARENESS OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE IN BLACK AMERICAN COMMUNITIES

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME Church) and the Alzheimer's Association recently announced it is renewing their nationwide partnership, aimed at educating and engaging more than 2 million U.S.-based AME Church members in the fight against Alzheimer's, for five more years. Since the partnership...
RELIGION
Nature.com

Stroke in pediatric ECMO patients: analysis of the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database

The rates, outcomes, and long-term trends of stroke complicating the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) have been inconsistently reported. We compared the outcomes of pediatric ECMO patients with and without stroke and described the frequency trends between 2000 and 2017. Methods. Using the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database, pediatric...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Health Services
MedicalXpress

How creative arts therapy helps young cancer patients through their treatment journey

As a former dancer and dance instructor, CU Cancer Center member Jennifer Raybin, Ph.D., knows the power the creative arts hold to help people through challenging times. As a nurse practitioner who led the Palliative Care Program at Children's Hospital Colorado, she knows the creative arts can be especially helpful for children and young adults with cancer. Creative activities help patients deal with symptoms, improve their mood, and even ease disease and treatment symptoms like pain, nausea, and fatigue.
COLORADO STATE
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
57
Followers
127
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy