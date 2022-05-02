Vidant Family Medicine-Glendale opens new Wilson office

ECU Health, formerly Vidant Health, has announced the official opening of Vidant Family Medicine-Glendale, a primary care extension of Vidant Healthplex-Wilson, which is dedicated to providing primary care services to the community. The practice opened on April 1.

“Vidant Family Medicine-Glendale will fill an important need in the community by providing expanded primary care services to reach more patients,” said Rashanda Elam, service line coordinator, Vidant Medical Group. “Access to primary care, particularly in rural environments, directly benefits the overall health and well-being of a community.”

The new office, located three miles from Vidant Healthplex, will offer treatment for a variety of issues including cold and flu, ear infections, allergies and other illnesses as well as offer Department of Transportation clinical physicals and Nexplanon birth control implants.

Primary care doctors also will screen for health conditions before any signs or symptoms may appear, which can both prevent and detect conditions early. When health conditions such as cancers, high blood pressure or diabetes are caught early, the chance of successful treatment is greater.

“The new clinic is close to the Healthplex, ensuring patients have convenient access to expanded, specialty care if they need it,” Elam said. “Vidant Healthplex continues to offer the same spectrum of specialty care including immediate care, heart and vascular care, neurological care, cancer care, dermatology, sleep medicine, endocrinology and more.

“By opening this dedicated primary care and family medicine location, we can provide a wide spectrum of care that helps meet the community’s needs.”

The office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for both children and adults. Nurse pracitioners Deirdra Pearce, Andrea Brooks and Mallory Moore will move from the healthplex to serve at the new location.

Current patients will be contacted directly with more information, or they can reach out to the office with any questions or to schedule an appointment.

The practice is located at 1704 Glendale Drive SW Suite C, Wilson.