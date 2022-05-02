ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Three wins push Newton girls to third at Tulip Time Coed

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbGOr_0fQDaYw100
Marissa Cunningham

PELLA — Alyssa Shannon won the 1,500-meter run, Marissa Cunningham grabbed a gold medal in the discus and Newton’s shuttle hurdle relay team won again during the Tulip Time Coed on Thursday.

The Newton girls track and field team registered nine top-three finishes and finished third in the team race.

Pella scored 188.5 points to win its home meet. Mount Pleasant scored 150 points in second and Newton scored 121 in third. The rest of the seven-team field included Oskaloosa (111), Ottumwa (62.5), Pella Christian (45) and the Pella JV (33).

Shannon won the 1,500 in 5 minutes, 14.08 seconds. The Cardinals doubled up in the event as Peyton Ray debuted with a fifth-place finish in 5:56.12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NdUQ_0fQDaYw100
Alyssa Shannon

Cunningham’s winning throw in the discus was marked at 105 feet, 0 inches. The Cardinals scored top-five finishes in two other field events as Alex Riney (career-best 4-10) was third in the high jump and Tierney Adams (career-best 33-7) took fifth in the shot put.

The shuttle hurdle relay team won the race in 1:10.43 with Macy Lampe, Emma Rogers, Chloe Rorabaugh and JaQuay Priest.

Rorabaugh also finished fourth in the 100 hurdles in a career-best 17.18 seconds.

The Cardinals were second in the 4x200 and distance medley relays and placed third in the 4x800.

In the 4x200, Lolo Rivera, Brooklyn Shannon, Taylor Schilling and Priest were second in season-best 1:53.24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pghEg_0fQDaYw100
Brooklyn Shannon

In the 4x800, Kate Muckler, Hadley Kruse, Morgan Stalzer and Ray were third in 11:16.48.

The distance medley relay was second with Audrey Rausch, Abby Bruce, Bella Winther and Alyssa Shannon. They finished in a season-best 2:36.82.

Newton had six other top six individual finishes. Leading that group was Brooklyn Shannon and Kruse. Brooklyn Shannon was third in the 100 in 13.95.

Kruse and Muckler went 3-4 in the 800 with career-best times of 2:40.77 and 2:43.09, respectively.

Grace Benson made her season debut and placed fourth in the 3,000 in 13:03.83, Briana Shannon took fifth in the 200 in 29.17 and Riney raced to sixth in the 400 in a career-best 1:07.11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02k3LZ_0fQDaYw100
Hadley Kruse

Comments / 0

Related
Newton Daily News

Davis leads PCM girls golf at home, in Chariton

MONROE — Eleigh Davis posted career-best rounds on back-to-back tournaments last week. The Mustang junior shot a 105 in both the Charger Invitational and the Mustang Classic. PCM had enough golfers for a team score in Chariton, finishing one shot ahead of the host Chargers in fourth. PCM had...
CHARITON, IA
Newton Daily News

Colyn, Meyer lead Baxter girls to win in road triangular

CONRAD — Allison Colyn picked up her first medalist honors of the season and Abbie Meyer was third during a road triangular for Baxter’s girls golf team on Tuesday. The Bolts got a win against GMG and Colo-NESCO, too. Baxter’s boys fell short of the win column against the Wolverines and Royals at the par 35 Oakwood Golf Course.
BAXTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Pella, IA
Newton, IA
Sports
Newton Daily News

Shuttle hurdle relay leads PCM boys track at EBF

EDDYVILLE — The PCM boys track and field team placed second in the shuttle hurdle relay on Tuesday during a meet hosted by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Mustangs were shut out of the win column on the day and finished with 31 points in seventh place. PCM had two third-place finishes...
EDDYVILLE, IA
Newton Daily News

Shannon, Terpstra lead Newton girls to sixth at LHC meet

OSKALOOSA — Alyssa Shannon and Addy Terpstra nearly combined for half the Cardinals total points during the Little Hawkeye Conference meet on Tuesday. Shannon won the 800- and 1,500-meter runs and Terpstra claimed victory in the 100 hurdles and anchored the shuttle hurdle team to a win. Those four...
NEWTON, IA
Newton Daily News

Tigerhawk boys register sixth-place finish at West Marshall

STATE CENTER — Colfax-Mingo’s boys track and field team was shut out of the win column at the West Marshall Coed Invitational on Thursday. The Tigerhawks did register three runner-up finishes and placed third three times. Colfax-Mingo scored 86 points in sixth but were only two back of Baxter (88) and three off East Marshall (89).
COLFAX, IA
Newton Daily News

L-S boys golf takes second in home triangular

LYNNVILLE — Lynnville-Sully’s boys golf team shot a season-best nine-hole round and two Hawks carded career-best scores during a boys triangular at Diamond Trail Golf Club on Thursday. The Hawks’ season-best 184 was not enough though as Iowa Valley had the top two finishers and shot a 163...
LYNNVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Coed#Relays#Tulip Time#Cardinals
Newton Daily News

Newton girls golf drubs Norwalk

Rylee Heryford was a favorite to win the Class 3A state title before the season began. But after posting back-to-back 1-under-par rounds, Heryford is rounding into her postseason form and may now be the favorite in a class she would have won the state title in last spring. Heryford’s 34...
NEWTON, IA
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
577
Followers
140
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy