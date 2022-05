NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, passed away recently. Her daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement to The Associated Press, a day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. They said Naomi Judd passed away near Nashville and said no further details would be released about her death.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO