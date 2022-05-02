ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Normal Kentucky Derby: Capacity crowd, big hats, mint juleps

By GARY B. GRAVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doJFF_0fQDZMTe00
1 of 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is the next major sporting event to move a step closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions.

After fluctuating dates and crowds, Churchill Downs will welcome everybody without restrictions on Saturday, raising hopes of getting back to 150,000 or more beneath the Twin Spires.

If attendance and participation around Louisville and other major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, Final Four and Major League Baseball games are any indication, the atmosphere for the first jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown should have a pre-pandemic feel, though masks are optional.

“I grew up here, so I’ve been expecting big things out of this year since it opened up to full capacity,” Louisville native Brett Rebalsky said during Saturday night’s opening at the historic track. “Really, just seeing the city come alive again.”

The 2020 running was delayed until Labor Day weekend, then held without spectators. It returned returned to its familiar spring slot eight months later in 2021, but with limited capacity.

At the very least this year should feature the spectrum of women in big hats and fascinators and men in seersucker suits, sipping bourbon and mint juleps as cigar smoke wafts through the air.

And possibly, a bigger bottom line for a city whose identity still comes from the marquee sporting event.

The initial projected local economic impact from Friday’s Kentucky Oaks for fillies and Saturday’s Derby was $324 million. But with COVID-19 restrictions lifted for many activities and venues, local officials are optimistic of reaching or exceeding the $400 million Derby season normally generates.

It seems attainable considering last weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air and fireworks show packed the Ohio River waterfront with people on blankets and in lawn chairs. Opening night at Churchill Downs drew 22,207, while companion events such as the Derby marathon and Pegasus Parade attracted crowds resembling pre-pandemic levels.

Event organizers are pulling out all the stops.

The Derby afterparty features an outdoor downtown concert headlined by Grammy-winning superstar Janet Jackson with popular R&B group New Edition.

Put it all together and hotels are filling up again. Occupancy citywide is estimated at 85%, 2% higher than in 2019. The downtown estimate of 94% is inching closer to the pre-pandemic 97% rate.

But even with that, some pandemic hangover remains with supply chain and staffing challenges for area attractions and restaurants.

“We’re hoping that people traveling to Louisville for the Derby will take that into account and bring their patience with them,” Louisville Tourism marketing spokeswoman Stacey Yates said.

Churchill Downs and its partners anticipate no such staffing issues for spectators after waiting three years to handle a packed house. The historic track will continue selling all-inclusive food and drink packages in reserved seating areas to reduce in-line wait times.

With 30 workers staffing five kiosks and walking the grounds selling cigars, Jonathan Blue predicts “a record year” as the official vendor after a limited approach last spring. Overall, cigar sales are up with alcohol sales steady for the Liquor Barn co-owner, whose statewide chain provided home deliveries for Derby parties during the pandemic.

Distiller and race sponsor Woodford Reserve also anticipates bigger opportunities after two years of marketing the at-home Derby experience. That aspect will continue. But judging from its signage and booths around Churchill Downs, the Versailles, Kentucky-based maker of top-shelf bourbon is excited about getting closer to how things were.

“After these last two years of the lockdown and scaling down, certainly here in Kentucky, everybody’s just ready to bust out and party,” Woodford Reserve spokesman Chris Poynter said.

“The Derby is such an ingrained part of the DNA of Kentucky that it’s really part of the way of life here,” Poynter said. “You have Derby, you have horses and you have bourbon. That’s the trifecta for Kentuckians.”

And even for those outside the Bluegrass State.

The opening-night energy certainly sold Michele Caywood and her husband, Eric, on returning for the Oaks and Derby. Just weaving through fans around the paddock and soaking in the atmosphere of roses and tulips made them feel they had checked off at least part of their bucket-list item.

“As a little girl we used to watch it on television of course, and it’s just an amazing race,” said Caywood, from Jefferson City, Missouri. “It’s just cool to be able to see these horses in person, the talent these jockeys have and when they you see them running on the track, it’s amazing.”

And a welcomed sight for Derby officials and fans alike.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks released for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Favorites have fared well over the years at the annual Run for the Roses, as 51 Kentucky Derby champions were favored. That bodes well for Zandon, the 3-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon has won just two of his four starts, but the three-year-old colt will try to win the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Zandon leads a loaded 2022 Kentucky Derby field that also includes several talented 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, including Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1), White Abarrio (10-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

LIST: Kentucky Derby, Oaks 148 post position and odds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Draw day for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks races is officially in the books. Nest is the morning line favorite for the Oaks while Zandon is the morning line favorite for the Derby. Check out the player below to watch the full replay of draw day 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Baseball Games#Kentucky House#Ap#The Kentucky Derby#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Q 105.7

Will Chad Brown Finally Win A Kentucky Derby?

There is nothing quite like the Kentucky Derby. It is one of my favorite times of the year as it signifies the start of the beloved horse racing season. The first Saturday in May every year at Churchill Downs in Louisville Kentucky is where avid horse racing fans and casual horse racing fans join as one in the most historic horse racing event in the sport. The field looks really strong for the 2022 Derby and there is a local horse trainer who have a horse featured in the race on Saturday evening. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

25 horses die in Kentucky stable fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than two dozen horses died after a fire broke out over the weekend in Scott County. The fire broke out early Sunday morning at Brannon Stables on Ironworks Pike, which is located in between Frankfort and Georgtown. Twenty-five horses were killed, according to a report...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland. According to a press release, it happened shortly after 8 Friday morning. Keeneland officials say 20-year-old Callie Witt, an exercise rider for trainer Joe Sharp, died after she was thrown from a horse on the Keeneland training track.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

881K+
Followers
429K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy