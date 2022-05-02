Austin County Appraisal District – April 21, 2022

Site preparation has officially begun to make way for a new 400-acre residential project in City Place, officials with developer CDC Houston announced in a news release May 3. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, CDC Houston announced a new partnership with Arizona-based DMB Development in June 2021 with plans of adding roughly 600 new single- and multifamily housing units to the 2,000-acre master-planned community by 2023. City Place is currently home to two single-family housing communities—Audubon Grove and Harper Woods—and three multifamily housing communities—The Belvedere, The Mark and The Canopy.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO