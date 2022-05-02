ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Care homes group Orpea, at centre of probes, names new CEO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - French care homes company Orpea , which has faced investigations into how it runs its centres and treats its elderly residents, named Laurent Guillot at its new chief executive on Monday.

In March, the French government said it planned to file a criminal complaint against Orpea over allegations of the mistreatment of elderly patients.

Orpea has said there is no system of widespread abuse at its care homes, and added on Monday that it had started to improve its business practices, such as establishing a listening unit for families and a mediation unit, as well as strengthening the whistleblowing system for employees.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook parent to slow hiring as costs mount

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc is slowing the growth of its workforce as the Facebook parent looks to rein in costs, the company said on Wednesday. “We regularly re-evaluate our talent pipeline according to our business needs and in light of the expense guidance given for this earnings period, we are slowing its growth accordingly,” a Meta spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French
Reuters

Morphosys triples Q1 loss as new subsidiary ramps up costs

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Morphosys reported a three-fold increase in its quarterly net loss on Wednesday due to higher costs after the acquisition of U.S. cancer specialist Constellation Pharmaceuticals. The group said its net loss tripled to 122.7 million euros ($129.19 million) in the first quarter of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

NAB boosts dividend after in-line profit, warns on costs

NAB - the country's No.2 bank by market value and largest business lender - joined peer Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX)in forecasting benefit from rising interest rates in the country, but warned of higher costs as it chases growth against the backdrop of surging inflation. read more. Australia's...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Regeneron's COVID drug sales outside U.S. help revenue beat

May 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) reported better-than-expected revenue aided by sales from its COVID-19 antibody outside the United States and strong demand for its blockbuster drugs Dupixent and Eylea. About $216 million in first-quarter sales from the intravenous COVID drug through a partnership with Roche (ROG.S), which sells...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Green Thumb profit rises as U.S. pot demand grows

May 4 (Reuters) - Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTII.CD) reported a surge in revenue and core profit on Wednesday, as increasing acceptance of marijuana in the United States helped one of the country's largest weed producers attract more customers. Eighteen states in the U.S. now allow the sale of cannabis...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

420K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy