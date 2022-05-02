Austin County Commissioners Court – April 25, 2022

John Henry Ramirez’s execution date was scheduled last week in south Texas for this coming October, but two days later, a Texas district attorney who doesn’t believe in the death penalty withdrew his death warrant. Ramirez was convicted of robbing and murdering Pablo Castro in 2004, stabbing him...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Groves — A movement is underway throughout Texas, it's mainly dad driven. Men seeking equal custody of their children. They say family courts are not keeping up with the times. Cody Taylor is one of those dads. He lives in Groves, but he says his house doesn't feel like...
Texas’ largest teacher program is facing harsher accountability measures after a state oversight board rejected an agreement aimed at easing the company into state compliance. Texas Teachers of Tomorrow is still at risk of probation, but members of the State Board for Educator Certification indicated they were not interested...
