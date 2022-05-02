ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

Austin County Commissioners Court – April 25, 2022

austincountynewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin County Commissioners Court met on Monday,...

austincountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Austin County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

State Seeks Accountability Measures for Texas Teachers of Tomorrow

Texas’ largest teacher program is facing harsher accountability measures after a state oversight board rejected an agreement aimed at easing the company into state compliance. Texas Teachers of Tomorrow is still at risk of probation, but members of the State Board for Educator Certification indicated they were not interested...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy