The Green Bay Packers took three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft setting up the future of that position. WR Christian Watson most notably taken in the second round after Green Bay traded up for him. They also took Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth, and WR Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. Even with those draftees and the signing of Sammy Watkins, Green Bay could still benefit from a signing another veteran free agent wide receiver. Here are the top ten that remain:

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO