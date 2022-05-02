Former Badgers Get NFL Chance

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added multiple wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft and didn’t have to look far to add some after the draft ended. The Wisconsin Badgers as well as Tom Silverstein announced that Danny Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. The […]
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will play their first overseas regular season game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9. The week before, the New Orleans Saints will nominally host the Minnesota Vikings in north London, with the Jacksonville Jaguars competing in their ninth game in London – and eighth at Wembley – against the Denver Broncos on October 30.
It was announced earlier this off-season that the Green Bay Packers would be playing overseas in London. It was then announced that the Green Bay Packers would be the home team for this overseas game. Due to the Packers having nine home games this year, the standard eight will still be played at Lambeau Field.
The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of Bayern Munich. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on 13 November, the NFL said Wednesday. Frankfurt will also stage a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years.
The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play the New York Giants in one of three regular-season NFL games staged in London in October. The teams will meet at Tottenham Stadium on Sunday 9 October, while the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints on 2 October at the same venue.
The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
Comments / 0