ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: Give Oregon's small businesses a break from more taxes

By Lori Olund
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCBGG_0fQDUVr400 Lori Olund: Elected officials should avoid overburdening economy's backbone with new regulations.

Small Business Week, which began May 1, is the occasion marked by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize the contributions of companies like mine.

That's fine as far as it goes. Who doesn't like being recognized? What small businesses need even more than recognition for their contributions, however, is recognition of the conditions they need to succeed.

Oregonians need small businesses to succeed for several reasons, beginning with employment. Every year, the SBA publishes small-business profiles of every state. In its 2021 Oregon profile — the most recent available — the agency estimates that almost 55% of all private-sector employees in the state work for small businesses. This exceeds the national average of 46.8%.

Small businesses also are a powerful engine of job growth. Between March 2019 and March 2020, small businesses were responsible for more than 80% of all net private-sector job growth in Oregon. Small businesses also were responsible for making 21% of the state's exported goods in 2019.

By creating jobs, goods and services, small businesses generate tax revenue to pay for critical government programs. They and their employees support other businesses and invest in their communities. And occasionally a small business becomes a big one.

Most small business owners think less about becoming the next Nike than they do about remaining viable. To that end, more than a few also wish state and local policymakers gave more thought to the needs of small businesses when considering new taxes and regulations.

All employers are sensitive to tax and regulatory changes that occur quickly and voluminously, but small businesses usually lack the capacity to stay on top of changes, let alone adjust easily. They don't have dedicated compliance staff to manage Oregon's ever-shifting regulatory regime. Many don't have in-house finance departments capable of negotiating a complex tax code further muddied by the steady addition of local, regional and city taxes.

Consider just one example. Following the adoption of the Department of Environmental Quality's Cleaner Air Oregon program in 2018, it took an employee at my company an entire month to compile a required inventory of substances. It didn't matter how much of each substance we used, only that it was present. The list even included basic, everyday office-cleaning supplies that most businesses (and homes) have.

The compliance work required of my business, with about 100 employees, was comparable to the work required of companies many times our size.

Further, a long list of state, regional and local taxes and regulations have been implemented since then, and each carries its own additional costs. These include the state's corporate activity tax and the sweeping regulatory changes resulting from Gov. Kate Brown's 2020 executive order rewriting the state's greenhouse gas reductions.

They also include a Metro gross receipts tax to fund homeless services and multiple regional income taxes that involve complex record-keeping and withholding.

Gov. Brown likes to call small businesses "the backbone of our communities and our economy." She's right, as the SBA's statistics indicate. If state, regional and local policymakers want to protect that backbone, especially given the damage and lingering uncertainty inflicted by the COVID pandemic, they should avoid overburdening it with new taxes and regulations.

Instead, as the November election and 2023 legislative session approach, they should commit to slowing down and giving small businesses time to adjust to existing laws and regulations.

Lori Olund is president of Miles Fiberglass & Composites in Clackamas.

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines. Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Fast Company

Despite recent pay hikes, many American workers are still a long way from a living wage

After another impressive employment report earlier this month, President Joe Biden trumpeted the strong position in which workers across the United States now find themselves. “People are making more money,” the president said. “They’re finding better jobs. And after decades of being mistreated and paid too little, more and more American workers have real power now to . . . get better wages and to do what’s best for themselves and their families.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Week#Oregonians#Nike
Beaverton Valley Times

Opinion: West Coast becoming a breeding ground for intolerance?

David Pope: Parental groups like Oregon Moms Union are seeking to indoctrinate our children.I've been taken aback by the recent news coming out of Oregon from parental groups like the Oregon Moms Union, fighting the "woke left" about school board indoctrination. As a visitor and potential new resident of the great state of Oregon, I can't help but feel disheartened by the news. Sexual orientation and identity are human rights. I always found Oregon to be an inclusive and tolerant place for all peoples. The values I've encountered on my visits to Portland, Bend, Salem and all places in-between have...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Kathryn Harrington is doing a great job for county

Lacey Beaty: 'There is no more dedicated public servant to lead our county than Kathryn Harrington.'When Kathryn Harrington won the opportunity to lead our county in 2018, she had no idea of the new, unexpected challenges we would all face. Neither did I. COVID came out of nowhere and disrupted pretty much everything. But what we did know was this: When push comes to shove, Kathryn shows up for the people, the communities, the issues that are important to all of us. And everyone in Washington County is important to Kathryn. With her leadership, the Board brought in new executive management,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon Republicans prepare for weekend party conference

Oregon Democrats will gather then gather from April 29 to May 1 for their annual summit. Oregon Republicans will gather in Clackamas County over the April 22-24 weekend for three days of debate and détente in preparation for the 2022 elections. The annual Dorchester Conference, held again this year...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Our opinion: Alisa Pyszka for Metro president

The newcomer likely can't win outright in May but could force a runoff, giving both candidates time to improve. It is difficult to imagine a more disappointing race this year than that for Metro president. The two serious candidates — if magically blended — likely would make a good president. However, incumbent Lynn Peterson is coming off of a poor first term because of a lack of backbone and vision, and challenger Alisa Pyszka has the hunger and energy to do the job but zero experience pulling together the political partnerships to carry it off. ...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
Portland Tribune

Local union changes its endorsement for WashCo chair

The local electricians union has switched from backing Kathryn Harrington to supporting her opponent, Beach Pace. A local union has switched its endorsement in the race for Washington County chair, right on the heels of the county releasing its internal report on an investigation into sitting Chair Kathryn Harrington's workplace behavior.
Beaverton Valley Times

LETTERS: Lots and lots of Washington County election thoughts

The Times' weekly mailbag runneth over with readers' opinions about candidates and causes.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below State rep supports Decker for DA As a state representative and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WashCo auditor makes misleading claims in Voters' Pamphlet

Longtime county auditor John Hutzler attributed excerpts from a reader's letter to the newspapers in which it ran.Facing his first contested race in years, John Hutzler wanted voters to know that, according to the Beaverton Valley Times, he is the "clear choice" to continue on as Washington County's longtime auditor. Hutzler quoted approving remarks about him from both the Valley Times and the Hillsboro News-Times in his statement for the Washington County Voters' Pamphlet. He attributed them to the newspapers, albeit referring to the News-Times as the "Hillsboro Tribune," a name under which it has not been published since 2019....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Q&A: Get to know Beaverton City Council candidates

Read all six candidates' full and unabridged responses to questions about themselves and the issues. Unlike most other cities in the region, Beaverton holds its council elections in the spring, rather than on the November ballot. Four of seven positions on the Beaverton City Council are up for election this...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
40
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy